Added two new campaign types to Google Ads: video views and demand generation





Two new campaign types are coming to Google Ads to address very specific needs: video views and demand generation.

These campaigns have specific goals, all placements are placed in Google owned and operated facilities, and appear to be video-first campaigns.

Here’s what we know about the new campaign announced at Google Marketing Live today.

Video viewing campaign. This campaign type, as the name suggests, aims to maximize the number of views. According to Google, research shows that on video views campaigns, advertisers received an average of 40% more views than his in-stream skippable CPV campaigns.

Video viewing campaigns combine a variety of formats including skippable in-stream, in-feed and short ads to maximize your budget. The video viewing campaign beta launches next month worldwide.

Demand creation campaign. New demand generation campaigns leverage AI to help drive consumer engagement and action. These campaigns work in the following areas:

YouTube shorts. YouTube instream. YouTube infeed. discover. Gmail placements.

Although the displayed call to action appears to be simply sending traffic to your site rather than leveraging your lead form asset, it is accepted that conversions can be tracked.

Within demand generation campaigns, advertisers can also create lookalike segments based on their own data and a “seed list” of YouTube users.

A segment can be set as follows:

Narrow (reaching 2.5%). Balanced (5% reached). Wide range (10% reach).

Creatives can also be tailored to specific similar segments

why do we care These two new campaign types offer specific video-first options for advertisers looking to increase views and demand. These campaigns reach different inventory on Google for stronger reach.

Finally, lookalike segments help advertisers find like-minded customers through custom-built seed lists. Advertisers can also limit or expand their reach by being able to test from narrow to wide ranges.

