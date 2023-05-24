Baltimore City College Writing Center Wins JHU Social Innovation Labs Cohort Award





Founding a writing center at one of Baltimore’s leading high schools, the founder has been awarded two grands to qualify for the accelerator program affiliated with Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The work of innovative, mission-driven ventures and disruptive technologies (and, importantly, their founders) recently brought together members of JHU and the cities surrounding its main campus to participate in the prestigious Social Innovation Lab. celebrated With a diverse membership of both university-affiliated teams and community-based startups, this year’s event marked another milestone for the program.

Past members of this accelerator include Nneka N’namdi, Brittany Young, and Bree Jones. Three of this year’s teams were from his JHU and seven were from the greater Baltimore community. 90% of the team is led by a founder of color and another 90% is co-led by a female entrepreneur.

Lena Tashjan, teacher and founder of the Baltimore City College High School Writing Center and Believe and Achieve Tutoring Association, was awarded the prestigious $20,000 cohort award. Anthony Roberts, 2022 OSI Baltimore Community Fellow and member of the 2023 JHU Social Innovation Lab Cohort, commended Tashujian for his transformative work within the Baltimore City Public School System. In a statement, he said on LinkedIn: “

The Audience Choice Awards were presented to the RISE Arts Center led by Kammeran Giggers. and Seedling Hydroponics, led by Arshdeep Singh, Ahkil Atluri, Amy Liu, Anthony Han, Nathan Ji and William Blair. Each of these teams was awarded $4,000 in recognition of their significant contribution to the showcase.

However, not all the founders involved could be satisfied without receiving these awards.

“We’re proud that this year’s Johns Hopkins University Social Innovation Lab didn’t win the $20,000 cohort award,” said participant Sew Bromo founder Stacy Stube on LinkedIn. said in “Our team, Sew Bromo, like our peers in the program, worked incredibly hard. We believe that real transformation will happen when we come together to reshape our industry and challenge the social norms that we are in dire need of rebuilding.We embrace the opportunity to intertwine these threads and move forward, It creates a strong bond with the lives of the master seamstresses who once formed the backbone of Baltimore’s garment industry.”

All 10 teams in the Social Innovation Lab were recognized for their work, each receiving $5,000 in non-dilutive, unlimited funding. This financial support will play an important role in enabling these startups to continue their mission-driven efforts and create a sustainable impact in the Baltimore community.

“We are truly inspired by the work of all 10 members of the Social Innovation Lab team doing transformative work that impacts communities in Baltimore,” said Anthony Watters, Director of the Social Innovation Lab. said on LinkedIn. “I believe social enterprises are the catalyst for solving some of Baltimore’s toughest problems by creating sustainable impact while driving economic growth.”

This year’s team consisted of:

Led by Katie Kilby, Reveille Grounds works together to provide veterans with a third place and network connections for career and life success. Led by Stacy Stube, Sew Bromo is a fashion education incubator that brings expert industry knowledge to hobbyists and emerging entrepreneurs. Led by Kammeran Giggers, the RISE Arts Center provides arts education to youth and young adults to promote personal and artistic growth through visual arts exhibitions, theatrical performances, musical performances, dance recitals, and creative presentations. It offers. Led by Anthony Roberts, Phase 3 is a vocational skills training program that provides quality instruction and skills training to marginalized communities, leading to employment in the elevator and escalator repair industry. Led by Erica Myers and William Honable, Jr., Fosterpreneur provides foster care youth and graduates with employment opportunities, skills training, financial guidance and counseling for career planning, networking and educational opportunities. I’m here. Baltimore City College High School Writing Center, led by Lena Tashjan. The Baltimore Writing Center is a student-run high school writing program that aims to become a citywide workforce development program. We provide the support students need to become effective writers. Led by Aishwarya Thale, Meridian Health uses chatbot artificial intelligence and data science to ensure continuity of care, reduce barriers to health and promote preventive health habits for Gen Z. It is an app for health. Led by Toyin Ajisemola and Peju Awodipe, Kamoky is an app that helps consumers find and connect with minority business owners. We also promote the restaurants, stores and services of these entrepreneurs. Knowboundary led by Peter Penar, Violet Acumo and Eva Penar. Knowboundary fosters impactful and translatable research, expands diverse perspectives, and fosters a collaborative pan-African community that harnesses creative audiovisual, graphic, and technical design. Seedling Hydroponics led by Arshdeep Singh, Ahkil Atluri, Amy Liu, Anthony Han, Nathan Ji and William Blair. Naegi fights food insecurity, expands fresh food education, and builds community partnerships to provide consistent access to healthy, fresh produce throughout the Baltimore neighborhood. Series: State of the Art Local Tech Month 2023 Subscription knowledge is power!

