AI startup Anthropic raises $450M from Google and Spark Capital





Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has raised $450 million to develop a ChatGPT rival. This demonstrates continued investment in this area, even as questions grow about how best to regulate this technology.

The round was led by Spark Capital, a San Francisco-based venture fund that previously invested in Twitter and Coinbase, with participation from Google, Salesforce and Zoom.

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropics and former head of AI safety at OpenAI, said the funding will support AI research and products that put safety at the forefront. Amodei was part of a group of OpenAI researchers who spun off from the organization to found Anthropic in 2021.

Our team is focused on AI tuning techniques that enable AI systems to better handle hostile conversations, follow precise instructions, and generally be more transparent about their behavior and limitations. the company said.

Anthropic has not disclosed its latest valuation, but it had raised at least $1 billion before the increase announced on Tuesday. In late 2022, Google invested about $300 million in the company and in return acquired a 10% stake.

Over the past six months, funding has flowed into AI startups to improve productivity, open the door to medical breakthroughs, and develop increasingly powerful tools to make navigating the internet easier. The competition is spurring on.

OpenAI this year landed a multi-billion dollar investment from Microsoft, which values ​​the company at around $30 billion. Rival startups such as Inflection and Cohere have also raised money.

Since OpenAI launched its chatbot ChatGPT in November, the pace of investment has accelerated as AI startups make a series of technological breakthroughs. But warnings about the social impact of technology are also getting tougher.

Even among AI company founders, the sophistication of chatbots, which can generate long, varied and often creative responses from short prompts, will cause widespread job loss and disruption across wide swaths of the economy. I have concerns that it is possible.

In a blog post on Monday, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman said that within the next decade AI systems will surpass the skill level of experts in most fields and will be as productive as one of today’s largest companies. He said he would be able to carry out activities.

We can have a dramatically prosperous future. But getting there requires risk management, Altman wrote. Altman has raised about $100 million for another project to create a global cryptocurrency that could be distributed as a universal basic income should AI lead to massive job cuts.

US President Joe Biden and European leaders have convened executives from various AI companies, including Anthropic and OpenAI, to discuss a regulatory framework that would allow the technology to develop safely.

