RTIH Asks XY Retail CEO Susan Jeffers 5 Questions About Retail Technology – Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: What are the top 5 retail tech Twitter/LinkedIn accounts you can’t live without, and why?

SJ: I have several retail tech Twitter and LinkedIn accounts that I find valuable and useful.

Personal tastes vary, but here are five accounts that I consider essential to staying on top of the latest industry trends and insights.

1. RetailWire is a Twitter account covering a wide range of retail topics including technology trends, consumer behavior and industry news.

They offer diverse perspectives through expert panel discussions and curated content, making them a valuable resource for staying informed on the latest developments in the retail technology space.

2. Retail Dive is a publication that covers retail industry news including technological advances, innovations and market trends. They offer in-depth articles, analysis, and expert opinion, providing valuable insight into the evolving retail landscape.

3. Retail Week is a platform covering retail news and analysis, including technology-related topics.

They combine breaking news, thought leadership articles and reports to provide a comprehensive view of the retail industry and its technological advancements.

4. The National Retail Federation (NRF) is the prominent trade association representing the retail industry.

Their Twitter account @NRFnews provides the latest information on retail technology, industry events, policy developments and consumer trends. Following their accounts gives you access to valuable resources and insights shared by industry experts and thought leaders.

5. LinkedIn Retail Technology Group: LinkedIn offers a variety of industry-specific groups and the Retail Technology Group is a great community for networking and exchanging ideas with professionals in the retail technology space.

Join this group to connect with industry leaders, participate in discussions, and stay up to date on the latest trends, technology, and job opportunities.

These accounts and platforms offer a wealth of knowledge, industry news, expert opinion and networking opportunities, making them invaluable resources for connecting and staying informed in the ever-evolving world of retail technology. .

RTIH: If you could throw a dinner party with five retail pioneers, dead or alive, who and why?

SJ: I would like to invite the following people.

1. Sam Walton: Walmart founder Sam Walton revolutionized the retail industry with his innovative approach to supply chain management, pricing strategy and store formats.

His insights on building successful retail empires will be invaluable to aspiring retail leaders.

2. Este Lauder: The founder of her namesake cosmetics company, Este Lauder was a visionary entrepreneur who revolutionized the beauty industry.

Her expertise in branding, product development, and customer engagement will provide fascinating insight and inspiration for your dinner party.

3. Steve Jobs: Steve Jobs is primarily known for his contributions to technology as the co-founder of Apple, but his approach to retail was equally influential.

His work focused on building immersive and experiential retail environments such as Apple stores will provide a unique perspective on the intersection of technology and retail.

4. Coco Chanel: Iconic fashion designer and businesswoman Coco Chanel revolutionized women’s fashion and created a lasting legacy.

Her entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and pioneering approach to design and marketing will make headlines.

5. Jeff Bezos: As the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos reshaped the world of retail with visionary strategies and an emphasis on customer centricity.

His insights into e-commerce, customer analytics, and disruptive business models will provide valuable lessons for navigating the digital age of retail.

Bringing together these five retail pioneers provides a diverse and exciting mix of industry expertise, innovation and entrepreneurship.

This dinner party will be an opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from their experiences and explore the challenges and opportunities of the retail industry at different times.

