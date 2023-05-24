How to view multiple pages in Google Docs: [4 Easy Ways]





Unlike Microsoft Word, Google Docs doesn’t have the built-in ability to view multiple pages at once. However, don’t worry. It’s not entirely impossible to display multiple pages in Google Docs. For example, you can use print preview.

This article will show you how to display multiple pages of a Google Doc in several different ways. This makes it easier to navigate documents, compare sections, and edit more efficiently. If you want to know more, read on.

How to view pages side by side in Google Docs

Here’s how to view pages side by side in Google Docs:

[ファイル]>[印刷], or use the keyboard shortcut CTRL + P. In print settings,[シートあたりのページ数], and click the dropdown. Select the number of sheets to display. Shows a preview of the layout. How to view multiple pages in Google Docs

There are several methods available for split view in Google Docs. In this guide, we’ll show you the 4 easiest ways to view multiple pages in Google Docs.

Tile Windows Use Print Layout View Zoom Out Use Split Screen Extension Method 1: Tile Browser Windows

One very effective way to view multiple pages at once is to split the document into separate panes. This feature allows you to split your screen and view different sections of your document side by side.

Here’s how to open multiple windows and view Google Docs pages side by side:

Step 1: Open a new window in your browser. You can use the keyboard shortcut CTRL + N.

Step 2: Copy the link to the document and paste it into a new window.

Step 3: Resize the windows side by side.

You can now view different pages in your document side by side. The number of windows you need to open depends on the number of pages you want to display.

After opening a window, you can also use keyboard shortcuts to view different pages. Use the keyboard shortcut Win +> (right arrow key) to open the window half to the right and Win +< (left arrow key) to open the window half to the left. Now you can tile the windows.

Method 2: Use Print Layout view

The Print Layout view in Google Docs provides a more comprehensive and realistic representation of your document. This view shows how the document will look when printed, including page breaks and margins.

[印刷レイアウト]By navigating to views, you can better understand the structure and composition of your document.

Once you’ve added your pages, here’s how to arrange them side by side in Google Docs.

step 1:[ファイル]>[印刷]or use the keyboard shortcut CTRL + P.

Step 2: In the print settings, go to “Pages per sheet” and click the dropdown.

Step 3: Select the number of sheets to display.

Step 4: View your document in the preview section. Click Cancel when you are done.

Using this method, you can display as many pages side-by-side or in a grid format as you want, depending on how many columns you place.

Method 3: Zoom Out

You can also zoom out of Google Docs to view multiple pages. The Google Docs toolbar has a zoom out option that lets you choose the percentage you want to see. However, this method can only display two pages, and they are displayed vertically instead of side by side.

Here’s how to zoom out and view two pages at once in Google Docs.

Step 1: Go to Toolbar.

Step 2:[ズーム]Click the dropdown for

Step 3: Select 50% Scale

Step 4: To make more space for the page,[表示]>[全画面表示]Go to.

This method is not the most convenient because the document is very ugly and you cannot view the two pages side by side. However, this is enough to get a good idea of ​​the structure and layout of the document.

Method 4: Use a split screen extension

Thanks to extensions, we can take advantage of many features that are not native to the browser. A split screen extension lets you view multiple pages in Google Docs.

Google has its own split screen extension for Chrome browser called Split Screen for Chrome. Other great split screen extensions include Dualless and Tile Tabs WE.

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to view pages side by side in Google Docs using the Dualles extension.

Here’s how to create pages side by side in Google Docs.

Step 1: First, you have to download the extension. Go dualless.

Step 2: Click Add Extension in the prompt that appears to pin the extension to your toolbar.

Step 3: Click the extension icon and select screen size.

Step 4: Copy the link to the document and paste it into the new window.

Step 5: You can choose to arrange the split screen vertically or horizontally.

Now you can view the pages side by side in separate windows. Luckily, the Dualless extension doesn’t require you to sign up and you can start using it right after you download it. If you want to display more than one page, you can split the already split window further until you have the required number of pages.

How to view 4 pages in Google Docs

The best way to view four pages in Google Docs is to use the print layout preview. You can view 4 pages in Google Docs by following this process:

step 1:[ファイル]>[印刷]or use the keyboard shortcut CTRL + P.

Step 2: In the print settings, go to “Pages per sheet” and click the dropdown.

Step 3: Select 4 for the number of sheets to display.

You can display 4 pages in the print layout.

You can even open the document in four different windows and resize them to fit your screen. This method may be better because you can edit while viewing multiple pages. However, when trying to edit a document with many pages open in separate windows, Google Docs can hang for a bit.

Frequently Asked Questions Can Google Docs display two pages side by side?

Google Docs doesn’t have the built-in ability to display two pages side by side like a traditional book layout. Google Docs is primarily designed for editing and collaborating on single-page documents. However, you can use workarounds such as using the print layout or downloading a split screen extension for your browser to view them side by side.

How can I preview all pages in Google Docs?

If your document has less than 16 pages, you can preview all pages in print layout.

Here’s how to preview all pages of a Google Doc using print layout:

step 1:[ファイル]>[印刷]or use the keyboard shortcut CTRL + P.

Step 2: In the print settings, go to “Pages per sheet” and click the dropdown.

Step 3: Choose 16 pages or a little more than you have.

Step 4: View your document in the preview section. Click Cancel when you are done.

But keep in mind that if you have too many pages, the pages may be too small and barely visible in print preview.

final thoughts

Google Docs is one of the best word processors in 2023, but falls short when it comes to multitasking features like viewing multiple pages.

This article solved the problem of how to display multiple pages in Google Docs. We’ve shown you four ways, including opening multiple windows side by side, using the print layout, zooming out, and using the split screen extension. If you found this tutorial helpful, also check out his premium templates that will save you a lot of time and effort. Remember to use code SSP at checkout to save 50%.

