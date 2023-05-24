Google Cloud: Wipro expands Google Cloud partnership to drive enterprise adoption of generative AI





Wipro, a technology services and consulting company, announced Tuesday an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to bring its generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to clients around the world.

Wipro will combine Google Cloud’s full suite of generative AI products and services, including Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder, and the Model Garden collection of foundational models, with proprietary AI intellectual property (IP), business accelerators, and pre-built industry You said you would integrate with your solution. As part of the expanded partnership, Wipro will also train 20,000 employees on Google Cloud’s generative AI technology.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, said generative AI presents great opportunities in the future. By expanding our partnership with Google Cloud, we can help our clients accelerate their adoption of this technology safely, reliably and responsibly. We are investing in skills and new capabilities in this area to help Wipro define and drive his AI-driven transformation for our clients. This expanded partnership with Google Cloud is an important step in that direction. With Google Cloud, Wipro said it will build and deploy new generative AI solutions that help businesses tackle industry-specific challenges while also improving common enterprise functions such as consumer experience, marketing and service. Supply chain performance, financial modeling, workforce management and sustainability.

As part of the partnership, Wipro will build generative AI as a core solution within a suite of consulting services, including digital marketing, customer experience and design thinking, financial services, and within the Global Innovation Lab (Lab45). In addition, Wipro leverages Topcoder, a crowdsourced platform, to build and scale solutions to address client challenges.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said, “Wipro is leveraging our technology to help some of the world’s largest companies transform their businesses, and Wipro’s investment in generative AI capabilities will bring new benefits to our customers. It has the potential to provide a level of innovation,” he said. Through an expanded partnership, Wipro and Google Cloud will use generative AI to securely and reliably solve some of the biggest challenges facing enterprises today.

Find stories that interest you. Wipro said the company’s AI Centers of Excellence in Bangalore, London, New Jersey, Dallas and Mountain View will be open to clients looking to explore generative AI use cases and develop personalized generative AI strategies. said it will. “Generative AI will also become a core technology within Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio to help accelerate cloud strategy and adoption, furthering his Wipro support for the Google Cloud Rapid Migration Program (RaMP),” the company said. increase. “Wipro has invested in the Generative AI Center of Excellence for over two years, conducting research with leading academic institutions, building accelerators and frameworks like WeGA (Wipro Enterprise Generative AI), and developing capabilities through the Wipro AI Academy. and has run a major pilot program: “Stay on top of the tech and startup news that matters. increase.

