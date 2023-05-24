Six ACT companies win grants from Innovation Fund to commercialize promising technology – pv magazine Australia





The ACT government has awarded over $1 million to support the commercialization of six renewable companies and projects in the future. His $12 million innovation fund in the region of Round 3 includes support for a start-up that has developed a 3D printer that can print electronics.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Government has announced the winners of its latest funding round from the $12 million Renewable Energy Innovation Fund (REIF). A total of $1,234,451 was awarded to six local businesses.

This grant provides early-stage funding to companies working in the ACT that seek to commercialize technologies and projects that can help the country achieve its goals.

The six companies that have received funding are:

Sienta/Spark 3D $254,184

The Canberra-based start-up has developed a 3D printer that can print highly complex and functional electronic devices such as solar power, batteries and sensors, making it faster, cheaper and using less energy. I promise.

The company is an independent company from research conducted at the Australian National University (ANU). Recently its name changed from his Spark3D to Syenta.

We call it an electronics printer, but it’s actually a multi-material additive manufacturing technology. You can literally build anything you want, Ben Wilkinson, Sientus’ head of research and development, told Australia’s PV magazine last year. At the time, the company was preparing feedback on initial printer designs that could be used to build electronic prototypes before raising additional funding to bring the next step in commercialization to fruition.

PV Lab Australia – $214,374

Unlike other awardees, PV Lab is not a new startup and has been operating a commercial solar panel testing lab in Australia for several years.

The company received funding for a project it is working to prevent solar panels from going to landfill by addressing the sources of panel degradation and barriers to reuse. This project will examine the causes, scale and solutions for panel failures in humid climates. We will also explore solutions for panel reuse through refurbishment, monitoring and viability assessment.

Many of Australia’s used panels are now exported to Africa for resale. Most of Australia’s solar waste now comes from home upgrades rather than end-of-life systems, so many of the used panels are in good working order and can be reused. The problem is that the reselling industry in Australia doesn’t seem to be regulated at all. Pv Magazine Australia has heard from many stakeholders within the industry that the only process to evaluate panels before export is a visual evaluation, where people just look at the panels.

PV Lab has also won a $220,000 grant through the ACTs Innovation Fund in 2020 for the expansion of solar power testing in Canberra.

Hydrogen Renewable Energy Australia (HYREA) – $253,552

Startup HYREA has developed a new approach to producing green hydrogen, which it claims can be done on-site and on-demand. The process, similar to electrolysis, extracts hydrogen from water or other suitable liquids, according to the company’s website. We use the latest technology to induce reactions between water and specific solid input materials. The company calls it a solid-state hydrogen battery (SHC).

Specifically, it produces a displacement reaction between water and the material. A by-product of this reaction is the controlled release of pure hydrogen.

According to HYREA, the input material (SHC) plays a dual role in the process. As a chemical that extracts hydrogen from water through substitution reactions, and as a compact chemical reservoir that can effectively supply hydrogen.

HYREA will utilize ACT government funding to develop a proof-of-concept hydrogen fuel cell electric boat with a hydrogen production facility.

Zeppelin Bend $250,000

Zeppelin Bend has secured funding to develop a Community Energy Opportunity Toolkit. This project aims to build a web-based tool for identifying, prioritizing, and analyzing network constraints that can be used to select ideal locations for community batteries.

It is hoped that this will allow the location of high-value battery projects connected to distribution networks to be mapped. Once these locations are identified, the value available to the battery project is maximized.

Flex G – $180,000

Flex-G aims to extend battery life by enhancing thermal management.

The ACT government says one of the main causes of primary battery deterioration is poor thermal control. To combat this, Flex-G applies nano-cooling technology to limit battery thermal shock.

Acacia – $82,341

Aqacia has developed a proof of concept for applying machine learning (AI) to perform solar panel quality control using image recognition and classification. The ACT government says the technology is ready for commercialization.

The company’s PV 4.0 project will bring this proof of concept into commercial trials, bringing machine learning tools into workflows that currently rely on human evaluation.

The project will serve as a demonstration for exporting solutions created by ACT to the world, the ACT government said.

