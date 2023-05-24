PepsiCo powers crisp factories with renewable energy storage technology





By supplying green energy instead of fossil fuels to the food and beverage manufacturing process, companies can significantly reduce their carbon footprint. However, relying solely on green energy is a challenge. There are times of the day when the sun and wind do not produce enough energy to power the manufacturing process, and there are times when there is excess energy.

This has been a concern for snack and beverage giant PepsiCo. PepsiCo is bringing more renewable energy to its Brook ob Langedijk production plant in the Netherlands, where it makes Ray’s and Cheetos crisp products.

I had to disconnect from [natural gas] And looking to transition to renewable energy, Katharina Stenholm, outgoing PepsiCos SVP Chief Sustainability Officer for Europe, recalled: At the same time, however, the solution had to be cost-competitive. With food prices clearly inflated, we are determined to find sustainable solutions that do not mean higher costs.

The solution was developed in collaboration with PepsiCo’s energy partner Eneco and leverages German startup Kraftblock’s technology: thermal batteries that store excess green energy for later use.

Storing surplus green energy in thermal batteries

Kraftblocks technology works thanks to an innovative material that can store temperatures up to 1,300°C. Once the heat is transferred from the heat transfer medium in the PepsiCos case, hot air heated by wind energy, to the storage system, it can be used for up to two weeks. At the Broek op Langedijk facility, stored energy is used to heat thermal oil, which heats cooking oil to fry PepsiCo potato chips.

PepsiCo can now source cheap renewable electricity from North Sea wind farms at night or during off-seasons and convert it into hot air. This heats Kraftblocks iron nuggets to 800°C in a super-insulated vault. In parallel, PepsiCo uses direct electrification to power two electric hot oil boilers.

During daytime and peak hours (when energy costs are high), PepsiCo switches off the electric thermal oil boiler, extracts heat in the form of hot air from the storage unit, and installs a hot air/thermal oil heat exchanger. can be used and supplied. It supplies energy to the production process.

We now have the opportunity to store renewable energy. This means that even if the demand for storage and later use is not high, energy can be extracted during off-peak hours when prices are favorable, and energy can be extracted at night or on weekends. That’s the novelty and beauty of the solution, Stenholm told his FoodNavigator.

Replacing natural gas with sustainable electricity will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 50%, aiming for a 98% reduction.

Implementation challenges

Adopting new technology at scale is never an easy process. And as Stenholm explained, the solution, co-developed with Eneco, wasn’t as simple as picking it off the shelf and hooking it up.

The novelty of this technology brings its own challenges, she told the publication. Another challenge for her is that integrating something into an existing site is always more complicated than a greenfield site.

For example, I’ve heard that from a logistical point of view, the Kraft Block battery should be placed relatively close to the thermal oil boiler house on site. As a result, we had to rethink our site logistics to make sure we had the space we needed for this new unit. Operations are also a factor, given that the Bruck op Langedijk plant is one of PepsiCo’s top 20 snack hubs.when you install [new technology] In a factory that runs every day, you need to be careful how you plan so that production can continue while it’s being installed.

PepsiCo can now source cheap renewable electricity from North Sea wind farms at night or during off-seasons and convert it into hot air. This heats Kraftblocks iron nuggets to 800°C in a super-insulated vault. GettyImages/Monty Luxen

The installation will be the first attempt at PepsiCos operations in Europe and around the world to completely decarbonize its snack factory operations. The company has two units installed at its site in Bruck ob Langedijk and plans to install a third if the trial is successful.

scouting for innovation

The company’s decarbonization project aligns with the PepsiCo Positive (pep+) agenda, with the snack giant reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 40% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2040. promise to achieve. PepsiCo plans to: By 2030 he will reduce his GHG emissions by 75%.

Part of the solution, explained Stenholm, is to look to new innovations such as Kraftblocks thermal battery technology. We have a team dedicated to sourcing solutions to open problems, and the Netherlands is a very supportive environment for new and innovative technologies, so we are probably in the Netherlands. It’s no coincidence.

When looking for new solutions, the company also keeps its supply base in mind. In some cases, PepsiCos’ traditional suppliers develop new solutions, but more often the breakthrough technology comes from start-ups, she explained.Companies like PepsiCo have an opportunity to help startups with great ideas [link with] An established player with an industrial track record.

We can help them unite. [create] It’s something that startups can probably scale faster than they can on their own.

PepsiCo manufactures Ray’s and Cheetos crisp products at its Bruck ob Langedijk production plant in the Netherlands. Getty Images/pjohnson1

Stenholms will leave the company this month. That means PepsiCos’ sustainability ambitions will be overseen by Europe’s new chief sustainability officer. Prior to her new role, Archana Jagannathan was PepsiCo’s climate, energy and water leader across Europe and Vice President of Sustainability in the UK and Ireland.

PepsiCo has long had a strong vision and commitment to sustainability challenges, and pep+ provides a clear roadmap for the entire organization to grow sustainably and create value for the planet and its people, said Jagannathan. bottom. We are taking important steps to realize that vision, and I look forward to continuing to work to integrate pep+ into our decision-making and broader business strategy.

