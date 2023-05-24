



The core elements of this year’s Google Marketing Live (GML) event can be summed up in just two words. It is “AI”.

Soon there will be AI all over your Google Ads account, and there will be AI there as well.

Following the trend at Google I/O, most of today’s announcements featured some form of artificial intelligence.

Here’s a recap of everything you need to know about Google Marketing Live, with links to the full content of each major announcement.

Google Ads can use conversational AI to create campaigns

You can now create Google Ads campaigns using Google AI-driven chat directly within the Google Ads interface.

With this new asset creation feature, Google AI can use AI to do some of the heavy lifting (at least part way) through chat.

Advertisers, fear not. AI-generated assets can now be edited before they are published.

Google Search Generative Experience Integrates Search and Shopping Ads

We learned about Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) just two weeks ago at Google I/O.

In the demo, all ads were placed outside conversational chat. That is changing now. Google is working to integrate advertising directly into the search-generated experience.

This is still an experiment, but it gives us a glimpse of what might happen towards SGE’s eventual monetization.

Google PMax adds generative AI for creating text assets and images

Our newest campaign types will soon offer even more automated experiences with Google AI built into the campaign setup process.

In addition, we have built in the ability to create images using generative AI to help generate creatives for image and video intensive campaigns.

Enhanced goals and brand new goals also help orient PMax’s efforts towards its ideal customers.

Google Ads Creates AI-Powered Assets Targeting Search Queries

Automatically created assets will soon be more relevant thanks to Google AI.

These new features will allow Google AI to generate assets based on the intent of a user’s individual queries, instead of building assets before the auction.

Google Product Studio delivers AI-generated images to advertisers

Google’s new Product Studio tool allows merchants to edit, enhance and sharpen product photos via Google AI.

Product Studio lets you create dynamic backgrounds, remove old unappealing backgrounds, and sharpen low-res images.

Google: Merchant Center Next replaces Merchant Center

Google Merchant Center Next will replace Google Merchant Center by 2024.

This simplified product feed home lets you leverage your website’s data in the feed creation process, saving some of the more difficult and technical work for less knowledgeable sellers.

It also has an improved UI and[パフォーマンス]Tab insights improve your in-platform experience.

Seven new Google Ads features include brand restrictions in broad match and AI in Smart Bidding

Adds some tactical elements to your Google Ads account. This includes better insights, tools to guide Google on brand restrictions, and, you guessed it, Smart Bidding AI and LLM.

Added two new campaign types to Google Ads: video views and demand generation

If you’re looking to grow your YouTube views or give your on-demand generation a new twist, you’re in luck with the announcement of two new campaign types.

Video views campaigns combine skippable in-stream, in-feed, and short ads to maximize video views. Demand-generation campaigns appear across YouTube Shorts, YouTube In-Stream, YouTube In-Feed, Discover, and Gmail to drive conversions. The new lookalike segment builder also helps advertisers reach more.

why do we care Google Marketing Live made heavy use of AI, but it wasn’t forced. AI is being deployed to help with the heavy lifting that advertisers face, rather than replacing all the work. Overall, these changes will greatly help you save time and give you better control over your automated campaigns.

Reactions from SMX Advanced Experts

We already have a team of PPC experts (Neptune Moon LLC President Julie Friedman Bacchini, Discosloth Co-Founder Gil Gildner, Search, RPA Associate Media Director Melissa Liu, iProspect Canada Digital Director Julia Vyse) with SMX Advanced that I’ll elaborate on what I mean. Register for SMX Advanced now and join us on June 14th.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/google-marketing-live-2023-everything-you-need-to-know-427450 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos