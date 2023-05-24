Success of ‘Last of Us’ drama drives Sony’s game sales





TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) – Sony Group (6758.T) said Wednesday that the success of HBO’s hit drama “The Last of Us” has boosted sales of the game series it is based on. Announced. A striking example of this group repurposing a popular franchise.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said at an investor briefing, “It’s very clear that every time an episode of the show drops, game sales increase very dramatically. I did,” he said.

The show’s success is a notable example of how Sony sought to push its business across multiple business lines after transforming from an electronics manufacturer into an entertainment giant that spanned games, music and movies.

Sony has also brought The Last Of Us, a series of characters struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic United States, to PC as part of its efforts to diversify beyond consoles.

“Our PC business is already contributing significantly to our bottom line,” Ryan said.

Sony expects PC sales to reach $450 million this fiscal year, compared to $80 million two years ago.

On the home console side, supply chain turmoil has eased as PlayStation 5 sales are likely to catch up and even surpass PlayStation 4 sales this year. Meanwhile, investors are waiting for more details about the expansion into live services and mobile games.

Sony’s traditional strength lies in single-player games, but more than half of its PlayStation investment this year will go toward live service games that offer continuously updated play.

Innovations in cloud technology and artificial intelligence are widely expected to disrupt the gaming industry, where Sony has played the role of gatekeeper.

“We have some pretty interesting and pretty aggressive plans to accelerate our efforts in the cloud space that will roll out over the next few months,” Ryan said, without elaborating.

Reported by Sam Nussey.Editing: Christopher Cushing

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

