How will advertising work with conversational AI?

The impact of generative AI on digital advertising has captivated the imagination of the marketing world. In fact, our paid media team recently published a blog post about how generative AI is impacting both search behavior and resulting paid media. For example, AI-generated search results can diversify the complexity of search engine result pages and divert attention from both paid and organic listings. One of the key questions is how ads are incorporated into the searches people make when they use conversational AI tools like Google Bard and Microsoft’s Bing Chat. Microsoft provided a potential answer.

For context, the controversy over integrating advertising into conversational AI comes down to how these tools provide answers to search queries. Chatbots (so far) provide short, direct answers rather than directing users to external websites. In contrast, Google’s advertising model relies on users remaining engaged in her Google searches and clicking on links. Because search ads generate his $279 billion in revenue, which is Google’s largest share. Similarly, Microsoft’s advertising business isn’t as big as Google’s, but it also relies on clicks and user engagement.

Understand how chatbots serve content

Microsoft has been testing ads in Bing Chat since February. Microsoft’s head of digital advertising, Kya Sainsbury-Carter, told The Wall Street Journal that Bing Chat uses conversational responses and website links to answer user questions and sometimes pay for search ads. It will also include links to other brands.

These links will not be identified as ads in chat, but paid links will display an ad icon in a popup when you hover your mouse over them. During the pilot phase, advertisers will integrate paid links into relevant chat results if they have already purchased search ads, rather than bidding on ads individually.

Sensitive category policies, such as no paid links for prescription drugs, continue to apply in the chat experience as they do in the classic search experience. Additionally, Bing is experimenting with photo and video ads that appear when users are chatting with chatbots.

This approach contrasts with the traditional search experience, where users enter a query and advertisers bid on the opportunity to display links in the results. These ad-based results are usually displayed at the top of the page or interspersed among other responses and are often labeled with advertisements or, in the case of Google, sponsorships.

As she told The Wall Street Journal,

When you think about traditional search queries, they tend to be very explicit, like “show me Microsoft’s stock, weather and brands” or “show me this product”. We’re seeing more conversations and multi-query engagement in the new chat experience, and we’re starting to get a sense of what we want and want. please show me.

So I love the example of having to throw a dinner party for 6 people and 1 person being a vegetarian. Would you recommend the 3 course meal? Put this into a traditional search and you’ll get all sorts of mostly useless results. Put it in the new Bing and you get something very specific that you can use to go find your product. This gave us a much deeper ability to truly understand user interactions and intent.

The Wall Street Journal asked her to clarify why AI-powered search isn’t cutting publishers’ advertising revenues. Essentially, her answer was that Bing Chat doesn’t subvert traditional search, it actually provides another advertising opportunity. Bing Chat is optional after all. she said: “We have a clear view that the future of search is an integrated search, answer, chat and compose experience.” . The value proposition we see for publishers, especially in our future efforts, is to drive more traffic and clicks, enabling publishers and partners to earn more revenue. So, while learning what behavior looks like, we were looking for ways to share ad revenue from Bing Chat in different ways.

Adweek, meanwhile, reported that Sainsbury Carter recently provided more background during an ad for NewFronts. She said a new feature has been introduced that allows ads to be integrated into interactions with her AI chatbot. Advertisers are under no obligation to request that their ads be included in the chat format and will not be notified if their ads are displayed in this manner when receiving performance reports. Additionally, image-based ads can be displayed following the chatbot’s response, eliminating the need for businesses to create new content that mimics the chatbot’s style. Instead, all text ads and other creative he resources uploaded to Bing will appear in a new chat format. Microsoft provides an example of this new feature here:

Microsoft’s advertising product within AI Chat works on the same auction principles as the Bing Search auction. This indicates that advertisers do not necessarily experience higher cost per click.

So what should advertisers do in the face of these broader changes?

Next Step 1.) Test additional digital channels to reach readers with informational content

People who use search engines for information on specific topics or for answers to specific questions may be less motivated to scroll through AI-generated content provided by search engines. This may result in fewer paid search impressions and clicks leading to informational content. Other platforms frequently used for search and discovery (YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Reddit, Google Discovery) may prove to be better suited for top-funnel search objectives.

2.) Consider investing more in Bing, but watch carefully

With users looking to test the new Microsoft Edge and Bing Search experiences, it might make sense to ride the wave of interest by adding extra dollars to Bing to take advantage of the increased impressions available. not. At the same time, advertisers will have to challenge Microsoft (and Google) to control where their ads appear and whether they appear in chat. How can advertisers measure the effectiveness of their advertising if they don’t know if they’re showing ads in chat?

3.) Include more broad match keywords

AI technology may enable consumers to search in a more conversational way. As search queries evolve, broad match keywords may be able to catch long-form searches that might otherwise be missed.

4.) Monitor key metrics closely

As the search landscape changes, key performance metrics give you insight into how these changes affect your campaigns and help you understand what campaign and keyword changes are needed. Close monitoring of CPC, clicks and impressions is essential.

5.) Stay up to date

For paid search marketers to adapt their strategies and stay competitive, it’s important to stay up-to-date with relevant updates in the search landscape. Search algorithm updates, new ad formats, and changes in consumer behavior can have a significant impact on ad performance and campaign success. Staying up to date helps paid search marketers take advantage of new opportunities, avoid potential pitfalls, and optimize campaigns to maximize ROI.

