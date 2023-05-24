How to lock cells in Google Sheets





Imagine spending hours creating a Google Sheet to share with your team only to discover that a team member accidentally deleted an important column, row, cell, or even the entire sheet? please give me.

It can be frustrating. However, you can prevent this problem entirely by locking cells in Google Sheets.

In fact, with a few mouse clicks, you can lock cells and entire sheets in Google Sheets so you and your team can work on the same sheet without blocking the next person from completing their assigned tasks. will be

This article details how to lock and unlock cells in Google Sheets.

table of contents

Advantages of locking cells in Google Sheets

Google Sheets allows you to lock cells so that they cannot be edited by users, protecting your sheets from potential accidents such as edits or deletions.

You can also protect important data and calculations, so you can rest easy knowing the formulas in your sheets are correct and accurate.

The ability to lock cells in Google Sheets has many advantages.

Not only can cells be locked from editing, but you can also control which team members can edit the document, down to the cells they are allowed to work on.

This is very useful when multiple team members are working on the same sheet at the same time. You can also copy permissions from other sheets if you have locked cells in other sheets.

Let’s take a look at the steps to lock cells in Google Sheets.

How to lock specific cells in Google Sheets

Locking specific cells in Google Sheets is a simple task. Here’s how:

1. Right-click the cell you want to lock.

After opening a new Google sheet (or the sheet you’re already working on), right click on the cell you want to lock.

2.[その他のセルのアクションを表示]hover the mouse over the

This option is listed at the bottom of the dropdown menu.

Depending on the cell’s position in the sheet, you may have to scroll down until the cell is visible. When you see this,[さらに表示]Hover over a cell action to open another menu.

3.[保護範囲]Choose.

The next menu shows a few more cell actions. Look for the action labeled “Protect Range”.[範囲の保護]to start assigning cells to locked status.

or,[データ]click on the tab[シートと範囲の保護]to perform the same task.

4. Select Add Sheet or Range from the side panel.

from the drop-down menu[範囲を保護]or click[データ]from the tab[シートと範囲を保護]Click to notice that a side panel opens on the right side of the screen. Click Add Sheet or Range.

5. Select the cells to lock.

Then decide which cells to lock from editing. Click on the cell you want to lock and the range section will refer to that cell’s information. If the cell range should be locked, enter the range in the field.

6.[アクセス許可の設定]Choose.

[権限の設定]to select who can edit the selected cells. If you are the only one allowed to edit the cell, be sure to select Only me.

You can also copy permissions from other sheets if you have locked cells in other sheets.

7. Select Done.

When you have finished locking cells for editing, click Done to save your settings. Now these cells will not be editable until you unlock them and change the settings.

How to lock a cell and give editing rights to selected users

If you and your team work in Google Sheets, consider giving edit permissions to selected users. This allows you to assign tasks, manage projects better, and prevent others from accidentally deleting important work.

To lock a cell and give editing rights to selected users:

1. Right-click the selected cell.

Select the cells you want to restrict. Then right-click to open the drop-down menu.

2. Hover over to see more cell actions.

Scroll or look at the bottom of the dropdown menu to[その他のセル アクションを表示]hover the mouse over the This will open another menu on the screen.

3.[保護範囲]Choose.

To change the editing status of a cell,[範囲を保護]Choose. This action opens the side panel menu.

4. Click Add Sheet or Range from the side panel.

on the side panel[シートまたは範囲の追加]Click. Click this button to be able to enter the cells or sheets to lock.

5. Select the cells to lock.

Decide in which cells team members should perform their assigned tasks. Then enter the cell range in the box.

6.[アクセス許可の設定]Choose.

After entering the desired cells in the box, you need to set the editing restrictions. Click Set Permissions to restrict access to the cell range.

7.[カスタム]Choose.

From this screen you have the option to decide who has permission to edit the cell range. To add one or more team members,[カスタム]Click.

8. Assign editors to cells.

Here you can decide which users should have edit access to the specified cell range. Enter the email address of her member of the team to assign as editor of the cell. This grants edit access to the specified cell in the sheet.

Be sure to click Done to save the scope editing permissions.

How to lock the entire sheet

You may need to lock the entire sheet from editing. Thankfully, this is an easy process.

To lock the entire sheet, right-click any cell in the document to open the dropdown menu. To lock the entire sheet, follow the same steps as locking just one cell.

Here’s how:

1. Right-click any cell.

Right-click any cell in your Google Sheets to open a drop-down menu. It doesn’t matter which cell you use to lock the entire sheet.

2.[その他のセルのアクションを表示]hover the mouse over the

at the bottom of the dropdown menu[さらにセル アクションを表示]Select an option. No need to click. To open another menu, move your mouse over it.

3.[保護範囲]Choose.

[範囲の保護]Click to open the permissions side panel. or,[データ]click on the tab[シートと範囲の保護]is selected,[保護されたシートと範囲]Access the side panel.

4. Select Add Sheet or Range from the side panel.

[シートまたは範囲を追加]Click to start locking the entire sheet.

5. Click Sheet.

Click the Sheet button to lock the entire sheet.[シート]Once in the tab, select the sheet you want to lock.

There is an option to exclude certain cells from locking. If you need to open a specific cell for editing, use[特定のセルを除く]Click the box to specify the range.

6.[アクセス許可の設定]Choose.

Editing permissions must be set before the sheet can be locked.[アクセス許可の設定]to select who can edit the locked sheet.If you are the only one allowed to edit the sheet, make sure[自分のみ]please choose.

Once you’ve decided who has edit permissions for the sheet (you or a member of your team), be sure to[完了]Click to save permissions. The sheet is currently locked and cannot be edited without permission.

How to allow editing of locked cells with warning

If you’re working on a document concurrently with team members and don’t want the cells to change, you can enable users to receive a warning before accepting edits.

To view the warning, follow these steps:

1. Right-click the cell you want to lock.

In Google Sheets, right-click the cell you want to lock. You can also set alerts for the entire sheet by following this procedure.

2.[その他のセルのアクションを表示]hover the mouse over the

Scroll to the bottom of the menu and[その他のセル アクションを表示]hover the mouse over the

3.[保護範囲]Choose.

To set edit warnings for specific cells or sheets, click Protect Ranges to assign cells or sheets to warning status.

4. Select Add Sheet or Range from the side panel.

On the right side of the screen, you’ll see an open side panel menu. Click Add Sheet or Range.

5. Select the cell or sheet for which you want to set an edit warning.

Edit warnings can be set for a range of cells or the entire sheet. In the side panel, determine the cell or sheet that needs the alert and verify that the information referenced in the box matches the desired cell or sheet.

6.[アクセス許可の設定]Choose.

After confirming which cells or sheets you want edit warnings to appear on, click Set Permissions to go to the edit settings screen.

7.[この範囲を編集するときに警告を表示する]Choose.

Select ‘Show warning when editing this range’ and press ‘Done’ to save editing permissions.

A warning message is displayed when the user attempts to make changes to a semi-locked cell or sheet. The user must click Cancel or OK to make changes or revert to the original document.

How to unlock a cell

Locking cells or sheets can be very helpful in maintaining data integrity. However, sometimes it is necessary to unlock a cell in order to update or change information in it.

Now that we know how to lock cells, let’s see how to unlock them.

1. Right-click the cell you want to unlock.

In Google Sheets, right-click the cell that needs to be unlocked. This action opens a drop-down menu.

2.[その他のセル アクションを表示]Place your cursor in the

in the drop-down menu[さらにセル アクションを表示]Look for options. This option is at the bottom of the dropdown menu. Once you find it, hover your mouse over that action.

3.[保護範囲]Choose.

Similar to locking a cell,[範囲を保護]You have to click an option. This will open a side panel menu where you can choose to unlock the cell.

4. Click on a locked cell.

A side panel menu displays a list of locked cells in the sheet. Click the cell or range of cells you want to unlock.

5. Click the trash can icon.

Then click the trash can icon next to the description box.

6.[削除]Choose.

A warning screen will appear asking if you want to delete the protection range. If you are sure you want to unlock the cell, click the Delete button.

Click the button to make the cell freely editable for anyone with edit permissions for the document.

lock cells in google sheets

And here it is! Be sure to take the time to set your editing preferences and assign specific cells or sheets to teams.

Once you’ve done this, you and your team can confidently work in the same Google Sheets without worrying about someone accidentally editing or deleting important information.

