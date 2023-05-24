Igniting clean tech innovation: how London can pave the way for Spain’s thriving startup ecosystem





Earlier this year, European Commissioner Thierry Breton called for the region to be virtually zero cleantech by 2050, given that the Green Deal industrial plan is being implemented.

The risks are high in Spain, but a revolution is underway. An entrepreneurial and vibrant startup ecosystem is pushing the country’s cleantech sector to new heights.

From the bustling streets of Barcelona to the innovative hubs of Madrid and Valencia, with more than 300 days of sunshine a year, Spanish entrepreneurs are harnessing the power of technology to tackle the most pressing challenges of our time.

At the beckoning of the prestigious Desafia London programme, Spain’s cleantech solutions are poised to hit the international stage, driven by a visionary partnership between Cambridge Cleantech, CISL and Oxfordshire Greentech.

Cambridge Cleantech, Europe’s frontrunner in climate change technology innovation, marks a milestone as the organizer of Desafia London, an immersive program designed to support Spain’s most innovative cleantech start-ups. We have won.

This remarkable initiative not only promises to foster the growth and international expansion of Spanish tech companies, but also the burgeoning clean tech environment in Spain and its significant impact on the country’s startup ecosystem. is also spotlighted.

Explore the world of innovation

An integral part of the Desafia initiative, sponsored by ICEX and Red.es, Desafia London will act as a catalyst to accelerate the growth and international expansion of Spanish tech start-ups.

Already making a name for itself in San Francisco, Berlin and Tel Aviv, participating startups have secured more than $230 million in funding and created thousands of jobs.

With the first-ever UK Immersion Programme, set to take place over a groundbreaking two-week period in September, Desafia London offers Spanish start-ups a unique opportunity to gain valuable insight and exposure within the vibrant innovation centers of Cambridge and Oxford. provide a great opportunity.

These iconic technology clusters embody the essence of the UK’s dynamic tech landscape, facilitating collaboration, ground-breaking innovation and unrivaled investment opportunities.

Cambridge Cleantech, known for its expertise in the field of cleantech, will lead the program along with Cambridge University Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) and Oxfordshire Greentech.

This strong alliance between industry leaders will ensure that participating Spanish startups have access to an excellent network of investors, industry experts and resources to propel them to new heights of success.

Roadshow begins

Starting this week, the Desafia UK roadshow will stop at innovation centers across Spain, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to join the program and take advantage of the wealth of knowledge and support available.

Sam Goodall, CEO of Cambridge Cleantech, told Novobrew that in terms of scale as a global innovation and investment ecosystem, the Bay Area ranks with the Golden Triangle of Cambridge, Oxford and London in the United States. He said it was only comparable to a super cluster. I was so excited to be bidding to host the first-ever Desafia London.

Bilbao, Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona will all host Desafia events, creating a vibrant environment for start-ups to learn, connect and showcase innovative cleantech solutions.

The Spanish startup ecosystem, especially the cleantech sector, will greatly benefit from Desafia London.

With more than 750 cleantech start-ups growing in the country, Spain boasts a strong and rapidly expanding ecosystem of sustainable technology companies.

Desafia London will act as a bridge between the technology ecosystems of Spain and the UK, facilitating knowledge transfer and collaboration leading to breakthroughs in tackling climate change.

Hannah Scott, CEO of Oxfordshire Greentech, explained: “Desafia London provides the perfect backdrop for knowledge transfer between the growing technology clusters of the UK and Spain.” This will help foster the acceleration and rapid adoption of innovation and cleantech solutions that help tackle climate change. We look forward to welcoming the Spaniard to her eco-system at Greentech in Oxfordshire.

Desafia London taking center stage marks a pivotal moment for the Spanish startup ecosystem and places it firmly on the global cleantech map.

With the leadership of Cambridge Cleantech and the joint efforts of CISL and Oxfordshire Greentech, this immersive program will unlock the true potential of Spanish cleantech startups to scale, secure investment and reach the international market. We promise to expand.

The Desafia London Initiative acts as a beacon of hope, driving clean and sustainable innovations that will shape a brighter future for our planet.

By uniting the brightest minds from Britain and Spain, Desafia London ignites a powerful partnership that drives positive change, fuels economic growth and paves the way for a cleaner, greener world .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://novobrief.com/igniting-cleantech-innovation-how-london-can-pave-the-way-for-spains-flourishing-startup-ecosystem/10483/

