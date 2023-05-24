A Guide for Product Managers and Engineers





Amrit Jassal is Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and co-founder of Egnyte, a leading cloud-based collaboration and governance platform.

Back in the 1980s, when I finished an internship at a well-known company, I was given a book called “In Search of Excellence” featuring business lessons from America’s great companies.

Interestingly, most of the organizations mentioned in the book no longer exist. They are not the kind of companies we would consider among America’s best companies today. In fact, between 1995 and 2009, 56% of Fortune 500 companies were replaced. I attribute the extremely high turnover rate to the way companies approach innovation.

Innovation that Disrupts and Enables

In my current role as Chief Technology Officer, part of my job is to build the strategy and structure for innovation. Taking a pragmatic approach to innovation can be difficult, but it’s important to start with a clear understanding of your goals and look for a model that guides you on your path.

For example, I often encourage product and engineering teams to use the framework developed by Harvard professor Clayton Christensen in his book The Innovator’s Dilemma. In the book, Christensen explains that disruptive growth is driven by new products, while organic growth is driven by using innovation to improve efficiency.

Young technology companies are often focused on disruptive growth, as the idea of ​​growth is driven by their willingness to develop new products and features. An example of such inorganic growth is offering the product to new customers and expanding the product into unused use cases. It also allows us to evolve our products by making them more cost effective than our competitors’ sophisticated and expensive offerings.

The latest prime example of a disruptive product is ChatGPT. It extends existing Transformer technology so that it can be used by almost anyone. We are now seeing incumbents deepen their moat by incorporating these aspects of innovation into their existing offerings. But as ever, the next wave of innovation will spawn new companies that use this technology in unexpected ways. New companies are already emerging that aim to provide consumers with a popular, embedded, non-intrusive assistant.

Innovation for sustainability and efficiency

On the one hand, we need to invest in innovation to sustain changing market dynamics. New product features in the SaaS business, for example, could mean disruption in the field, but it’s just as important to stay vigilant against competitive innovation.

As you do so, keep in mind the following three types of innovation designs that emphasize sustainability and efficiency:

Product retention and product enhancement for organic growth.

Efficiency innovations to increase financial value.

Innovations to protect yourself from vandals.

A recent example is the electronic signature feature. While only a few companies used to offer these features successfully, they are now becoming a must-have feature for large-scale products. Consider also the file syncing features that incumbents such as Apple and Microsoft have in place today.

3 tips for better innovation

That said, product managers and engineers are often faced with the dilemma of whether to invest in profitable innovations or less profitable innovations to protect against low-cost disruptors. There isn’t always one right answer, but the following three tips can guide your team in dealing with all kinds of innovation.

Tell Better Stories: Product roadmaps are primarily a communication exercise in which product managers must articulate their goals and context to the engineering team. It is important to clearly answer questions such as: What jobs are you targeting? What are the alternatives? What are the types of innovation? Why are we investing? Huh?

Know your customer’s job: A detailed understanding of your customer’s product requirements and use cases is essential. Without a deep understanding of this, it is impossible to design innovations for unexplored use cases.

Focus on human capital: A focus on human capital is essential for any successful organization looking to stay on top of innovation scale. For example, engineers may be the center of innovation in technology companies. Communicate with them and make sure you have all the necessary resources such as the right libraries, protocols, frameworks, widgets, etc.

Conclusion

Innovation has always been a key factor that separates disruptors from disrupters. Revolutionary technology emerges every few years, in the form of new technologies such as GPT-3 and the Metaverse, or as a response to macroeconomic factors such as pandemics, economic slowdowns, and supply chain disruptions. An organization’s success therefore depends on finding the right solutions to the innovation dilemma.

