How to Try Google Chrome’s 2023 UI Refresh on Ubuntu





It looks like Google Chrome will get a minor change later this year. If you’re on the browser development channel for Ubuntu1, you can opt-in to try out the new look now.

I’ll get to the “how” part in a moment. First, here are some screenshots of what you’ll be opting into.

UI changes are coming, but the changes Google devised are less radical, at least on Linux. My feeling is not. If you’re the type of person who fears his UI changes, and let’s be honest, UI changes don’t always make things better, take some comfort.

Below is a screenshot of what the standard version of Google Chrome 115 (Dev) looks like out of the box on Ubuntu 23.10.

What Chrome looks like on Ubuntu today

Here’s the same version with all the “Chrome Redesign 2023” flags enabled:

Chrome may soon run on Ubuntu

Subtle, isn’t it?

Tabs are more curvy (I don’t think I’ve ever used that term in a blog post). A background has been added to the “New Tab” button and the “Search Tabs” menu (so they are more visually noticeable). And (my favorite tweak) the toolbar finally gave the icons a little more room.

The omnibox (aka address bar) is thicker and the web address (and the query you type in it) is in a smaller font size. A new “options” icon replaces the traditional padlock motif next to URLs. This indicates that you can click the icon to access cookie settings, permissions, etc.

The main menu sees more noticeable changes thanks to the (re)introduction of (new) menu icons and a more liberal use of padding/margins. Main menus, context menus, and other in-Chrome popovers (such as the search tab UI) now also use rounded corners.

The tab bar separator line is now a lighter color than before, and hovering over a background tab now shows a rounded rectangle accent instead of the outline of the overall shape of the active tab as before.

Redesign Sings in “Chrome Color” Redesign + Color = Victory

Chrome Refresign comes to life the moment you add color with ease.

Google recently added new customization options to Chrome such as “Chrome Colors”. The latter feature allows you to choose from a fairly wide range of color pairs to beautify your Chrome chrome. You can also use the included color picker to choose a hue/shade/tone from what’s on your screen.

I chose a bright teal color (I think I’m colorblind). I think the Chrome Refresh 2023 UI looks much better with colored window titles, as the screenshot above shows.

How to enable features in Chrome Refresh 2023

Want to try these changes yourself? All you need is the latest Google Chrome unstable build.

If you have the official Google Chrome repository configured in your distribution (set up when installing Chrome on Ubuntu using the official DEB or RPM packages), you can install the google-chrome-unstable package. This is not a replacement for stable. A dev build can run alongside a stable build.

Then to enable the Chrome Refresh 2023 look:

Go to chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023 in a new tab. Change “default” to “enabled”. Go to chrome://flags/#chrome-webui-refresh-2023 in a new tab. Change “default”.Restart your browser when prompted

To “undo” the change, repeat the above steps but change Enabled to Default.

Google Chrome’s omnibox (a.k.a. address bar) and NTP also have changes planned, but are currently at varying stages of usefulness. Search chrome:flags for “CR23” and “NTP” to explore suggestions. Note, however, that not all are wired to use “real world” data yet, so YMMV.

“Refresh” instead of “Redesign”

The word “update” is used in these UI change flags, and it’s on point. This is not a major redesign of Chrome. Instead, Google’s designers have given what is still the world’s most popular browser a simple hustle to bring it up to date with the “Material You” design aesthetic used in Android.

Could there be bigger changes to Google’s pipeline than what’s being previewed here? Yes, that’s the nature of development! As such, nothing presented in this post should be considered final until Google officially announces the changes and moves them to a stable build.

What do you think about too little refresh? Too much? Just right? Let us know in the comments.

h/t Dominic

1You don’t have to be on Ubuntu – these flags also work on Windows, macOS and Chrome OS, but this is an Ubuntu blog, so of course I’ll explain from that perspective.

