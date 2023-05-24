Wesco Expands Innovation Solutions Portfolio to Help Customers Turn Complex Supply Chain, Technology and Sustainability Challenges into Business Growth





Complementing Wesco’s existing portfolio of products and services, new and expanded capabilities include the formation of an innovation partner ecosystem. Expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) advisory services. and opened a new Solutions Innovation Center in Glenview, Illinois.

“Wesco’s innovative digital solutions are another synergy from the transformational combination of Wesco and Anixter, and a significant mile in achieving our vision of becoming the world’s premier technology-enabled supply chain solutions provider. It represents Stone,” said Wesco’s Chairman, President and CEO. John Engel.

Engel added, “Our expanded set of services opens up new markets and business opportunities for our suppliers and strategic partners. Our customers benefit from our scale and global technical resources. Together we will unlock value by providing dynamic solutions that drive innovation.” Across our ecosystem. “

Wesco partners with customers, installation partners and the manufacturing community around the world to innovate and deliver strategies that deliver a meaningful return on investment. The newly established innovation partner ecosystem will work together to help customers achieve their aggressive goals on electrification, automation and his IoT, grid modernization, security, supply chain integration and digitalization solutions. to develop The consortium comprises a premier group of product and software companies and currently includes APC, Arcules, Axis Communications, Belden, Bosch, Cisco Meraki, Commscope, Corning, Crestron, DMI, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing and Panduit. is included.

Wesco also expanded its global IoT advisory services. As information technology (IT) and operations technology (OT) work together, customers in every sector want real-time, data-driven insights into their business. Through a combination of IT and OT expertise, deployment support, installation enhancement services, and a broad product portfolio and supply chain expertise, Wesco and our partners help integrators and end-user customers leverage IoT to meet their most critical operational needs. help define a clear path to solving the challenges of .

Customers can explore these capabilities and experience first-hand the power they can deliver at Wesco’s innovation centers around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom and India. The newest Center of Excellence in Glenview, Illinois. Wesco will develop, co-innovate and demonstrate technology and connectivity solutions from strategic suppliers and his ecosystem of innovation partners.

Wesco will continue to build its innovation portfolio and provide digital services and solutions to help customers and partners drive long-term business value and drive technology-enabled transformation. For more information, please visit www.wesco.com/IoT.

About Wesco Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a Fortune 500 company with over $21 billion in annual revenue and a leading provider of B2B distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and service portfolio of electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, utility and broadband solutions. We employ approximately 20,000 people, partner with the industry’s leading suppliers, and serve thousands of customers worldwide. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and cutting-edge digital capabilities, Wesco meets the needs of customers across commercial and industrial operations, contractors, government agencies, agencies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. We provide innovative solutions that meet Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for its customers and a global network serving multi-location and multinational corporations.

Source WESCO International, Inc.

