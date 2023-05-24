Google vs. Meta: Which is the Better Choice for Investors?





Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Meta (NASDAQ:META) currently have valuations that may be attractive to investors. Alphabet PER [FWD] The ratio is 22.75, but the meta is even lower (20.74).

But for the long term, I think Alphabet is clearly a more attractive option for investors compared to Meta.

Below I summarize why I think Alphabet is better than Meta in terms of risk and reward.

Alphabet has better financial health than Meta. Alphabet’s total cash position is $115.1 billion, while its meta is $37.44 billion. I see Alphabet surpassing Meta in terms of profitability. The company has a high return on equity (22.76% vs. 17.29%) and a high net profit margin (20.58% vs. 18.27%).In terms of growth, I think Alphabet outperforms Meta: Alphabet revenue growth [FWD] is 9.00% while meta is 5.82%. At the current price levels of both companies, my DCF model of him shows that Alphabet has an internal rate of return of 9% versus Meta’s of 8%, so the rewards should be higher for Alphabet’s investors. indicates that there is In addition, we believe Alphabet investors have a lower risk factor than investors who invest in Meta. This is also reflected in Alphabet’s 24 million beta factor of 1.22, which is below Meta (1.32). I believe Alphabet has a higher economic moat compared to Meta. This is due to Alphabet’s strong brand value and strong financial strength. Alphabet has my strong buy rating, while Meta has a hold rating only at its current price level. Additionally, I recommend an overweight Alphabet stock and an underweight meta stock in a long-term investment portfolio.Competitive position of the company within the industry

Both Alphabet and Meta have strong competitive positions within the interactive media and services industry, which is reflected in their strong EBIT margins. Alphabet is 25.35% while Meta is 28.46%.

But I believe Alphabet has an even stronger competitive advantage than Meta. More on this later.

Alphabet remains number three in the ranking of the world’s most valuable brands (with an estimated brand value of $281.382 billion), while Meta ranks 14th, according to Brand Finance. (7th in 2022). In my opinion, Alphabet’s high brand value reflects the company’s competitive strength when compared to its rivals.

Additionally, I see Alphabet as financially stronger than Meta. The reason is that Alphabet’s current total cash position is $115.1 billion when compared to Meta’s ($37.44 billion). In addition, we can also highlight that Alphabet has a slightly better credit rating than its competitors. Alphabet has an Aa2 credit rating from Moody’s while Metaz has an A1, once again confirming Alphabet’s financial superiority.

Alphabet and Meta have collected an enormous amount of data over the past decade, which I believe will help them maintain a strong competitive edge within the industry.

But I believe Alphabet’s economic moat is even stronger than Meta’s. This opinion is based in particular on the fact that Alphabet has higher brand value than Meta, and stronger financial health.

Alphabet’s stronger competitive position is one of the reasons I suggest overvaluing its stock and undervaluing its meta stock in investment portfolios.

Corporate valuation

Alphabet currently has a higher PER [FWD] Proportion when compared to Meta: whereas Alpha’s PER [FWD] The ratio is 22.75 and the meta is 20.74. In addition to that, Alphabet’s price/sales are highlighted. [TTM] The ratio is slightly higher than the Meta: Alphabet price/sales ratio. [TTM] The ratio is 5.50 and the meta is 5.48.

Alphabet’s Discounted Cash Flow Model

My DCF model shows that Alphabet has an intrinsic value of $115.18. At the company’s current stock price of $121, this represents a 4.8% decline.

Alphabet internal rate of return

Below is a calculation of the internal rate of return given various purchase prices for Alphabet’s stock. At Alphabet’s current stock price of $121, my DCF model shows the company has a 9% internal rate of return.

Alphabet stock purchase price

Internal rate of return with my DCF model

$100.00

15%

$105.00

13%

$110.00

12%

$115.00

11%

$120.00

Ten%

$121.00

9%

$125.00

9%

$130.00

8%

$135.00

7%

$140.00

6%

$145.00

Five%

click to enlarge

Source: author

Meta’s discounted cash flow model

My DCF model currently shows a meta intrinsic value of $220.24. At the company’s current stock price of $247, this represents a 10.8% decline.

Meta internal rate of return

Below you can see the meta internal rate of return given various purchase prices for the company’s stock. At Meta’s current price level of $247, my he DCF model shows an 8% internal rate of return.

Meta stock purchase price

Internal rate of return with my DCF model

$225.00

11%

$230.00

Ten%

$235.00

Ten%

$240.00

9%

$245.00

9%

$247.00

8%

$250.00

8%

$255.00

8%

$260.00

7%

$265.00

7%

$270.00

6%

click to enlarge

Source: author

If the current stock prices of both companies are $121 (Alphabet) and $247 (Meta), my DCF model shows that Alphabet has an IRR of 9% and Meta has an IRR of 8%. It strengthens my confidence to choose Alphabet over its competitors.

company profitability

In terms of profitability, I think Alphabet is better than Meta. There are various indicators that support this theory. Alphabet has a higher return on equity when compared to Meta, with Alphabet’s return on equity of 22.76% compared to Meta’s 17.29%.

The same is confirmed when looking at the return on assets of both companies. Alphabet is 17.47% while Meta is 15.37%. In addition, Alphabet’s net profit margin of 20.58% is ahead of Meta’s net profit margin of 18.27%.

All of these metrics support my theory that Alphabet outperforms Meta when it comes to profitability and contributed to my decision to choose this company over its competitors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

company growth prospects

In terms of growth, I believe Alphabet outperforms Meta: Alphabet revenue growth [CAGR] Over the past three years, the meta percentage is 19.53%, while the meta percentage is 16.95%.

On top of that, Alphabet’s revenue growth is both excellent. [FWD] (9.00% compared to Meta’s 5.81%) and its revenue growth [YoY] (5.28% vs -1.94%) is higher than that of meta.

Additionally, Alphabet’s EBIT growth [CAGR] The stats for the last three years clearly surpass Meta’s stats. This shows that Alphabet is increasing its profits at a higher growth rate than its rivals.On the other hand, Alphabet’s EBIT growth over his three years was [CAGR] is 25.91%, while Meta is significantly lower (5.36%).

Alphabet’s dominance in growth is further confirmed when EPS-dilutive growth is taken into account [CAGR] Over the last three years, Alphabet’s ratio is 21.97%, while Meta’s is 3.38%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risk factor

In terms of risk, I think Alphabet is a less risky company.

Alphabet has a higher total cash position (115.1 billion compared to Meta’s 37.44 billion) and a lower total debt-to-equity ratio (11.30% compared to 22.65%). Both of these factors make Alphabet the lower-risk investment of the two candidates.

This is further supported by looking at the beta factors for both companies. Alphabet’s 24M and 60M have beta factors of 1.22 and 1.10, while meta’s beta factors are 1.32 and 1.20 respectively. This again confirms my theory that Alphabet is the lower risk factor company.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Alphabet’s higher brand value further contributes to the fact that I believe Alphabet is a lower risk investment when compared to Meta.

In addition to that, we can also highlight that Alphabet has a free cash flow yield. [TTM] Meta is 3.95% compared to 2.68%. This serves as an additional indicator that investing in Alphabet carries less risk than investing in Meta.

Furthermore, I add that Alphabet’s liquidity ratio (2.35 compared to 2.07) and quick ratio (2.20 compared to 1.91) are better than meta’s, confirming my investment theory again.

My view of Alphabet as a lower risk investment contributed significantly to the fact that I would suggest overweighting Alphabet in long-term investment portfolios and underweight only meta stocks.

Conclusion

There are a number of reasons why I think Alphabet is currently a more attractive option for investors when compared to its competitor Meta.

First, Alphabet outperforms Meta in terms of profitability, underscored by the company’s higher return on equity (22.76% compared to 17.29%).

Secondly, I believe Alphabet outperforms Meta when it comes to growth: Alphabet revenue growth [FWD] is 9.00% while meta is 5.82%.

Third, I believe Alphabet has a higher economic moat than its rivals (thanks to Alphabet’s high brand values ​​and strong financials).

Fourth, Alphabet has a significantly higher total cash position compared to Meta, with Alphabet having a total cash position of $115.1 billion, while Meta has a total cash position of $37.44 billion.

Fifth, I believe Alphabet investors have a lower risk factor than meta investors. Alphabet’s 24 million beta factor is 1.22, while Meta’s investor is 1.32.

Sixth, my DCF model shows that Alphabet has an IRR of 9% and Meta has an IRR of 8%. Therefore, it shows that the rewards for Alphabet investors should be superior compared to his Meta investors.

In summary, we believe Alphabet is the better choice when compared to Meta in terms of risk and reward. This contributes to the fact that Alphabet receives my strong buy rating and Meta receives a hold rating.

Additionally, I’ve come to recommend an overweight Alphabet stock and an underweight meta stock in a portfolio.

Author’s note: Thanks for reading! We would love to hear your thoughts on this Alphabet vs Meta comparative analysis. Do you own or plan to acquire any of these companies?

