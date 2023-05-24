Amazon Sale: Brighten up your home with up to 25% off Philips Hue Lightstrips





Phillips

Customize your home lighting with smart lights and change the world. Adding the flair you need to your living room or bedroom can completely change the look and feel of your entire home. One great way to completely transform a space is by adding light strips to your room or TV or monitor. Get up to 25% off Philips Hue White Lightstrip Starter Kit or Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance PC Lightstrips from Amazon now.

The Philips Hue White Lightstrip Starter Kit is $20 off the original price of $85 and has everything you need to set it up to light up your home. Trim the flexible 32-foot light strip to a snug fit and stick it where you need a little more oomph with the included adhesive.

Comes with a customizable strip light that syncs with your Hue Hub and PC via free Hue Sync software. Alternatively, you can sync the light strip with your PC via the hub. Throw some light into a dark cabinet, illuminate a bathroom for nighttime use, or add shimmering fun to your living room entertainment space.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit, $65 (down from $85)

Philips via Amazon

Philips Hue white and color PC light strips are the lowest ever at just $127, less than the retail price of $170. Built specifically for PCs (and TVs, if small enough), it offers the same kind of functionality as the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit, but it’s built specifically for backlighting.

The size of this kit is 24/27 inch, but you can adjust the size further if needed. The strip attaches to the back of your monitor and can be bent along the corners of your screen. It offers customizable surround lighting that can be synced with the Hue Bridge and Hue Sync desktop apps to enhance the way you enjoy your favorite TV shows, movies and games.

Philips Hue White and Color PC Lightstrips, $127 (down from $170)

best smart light

Need a regular smart light instead of a regular light bulb? We’ve got you covered there too. The best smart lights have both white and colored options, Bluetooth, hubs, smart plug connections, and easy mounting options. These are reliable, high-quality appliances and the best overall bet for setting up your smart home. Check out the top rated Philips, GE Cync, TP-Link and Lifx smart lights.

Philips Hue High Lumen Smart Bulb Amazon

When it comes to smart lighting, nothing beats the Philips Hue series. At a premium price, his 100W High Lumen series boasts serious brightness, especially useful in large living spaces. Choose from white light or over 16 million shades with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth setups that are easy to control directly from your phone or digital smart home platform. Indoors or outdoors, change lighting effects at the touch of a button. Adding a Hue Hub (sold separately) enables additional options such as timers, lighting scenes, and more.

An Amazon customer called this smart bulb one of the best on the market: “These are top-of-the-line smart bulbs. As far as cost is concerned, can you find cheaper bulbs? Yes you can. But , the adage is: “You get what you pay for.” That goes for these bulbs as well. If you’re willing to invest in a Hue system, you won’t be disappointed. ”

Philips Hue High Lumen Smart Bulb, $58

GE Cync Direct Connect Smart Bulb Amazon

GE’s Cync Direct Connect smart bulbs are affordable, full-featured lighting with a variety of options. At 750 lumens, it’s slightly less bright than other smart bulbs in its price range, but it supports millions of colors and features.

No need for a hub, connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi via the app, set schedules, save color scenes and use some of the easiest setup options.

Amazon buyers have declared these smart lights to be “a kaleidoscope for your hearth.” “It has all the colors on the spectrum and can mimic settings such as flickering candles and sunsets. The light can be dimmed or increased in intensity. And he rates it as lasting 15 times longer than a regular bulb.” It has been.”

GE Cync Direct Connect Smart Bulb, $22

TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Light Strip Amazon

If strip lighting is more your speed, this smart light strip is a simple, straightforward option that comes with everything you need to easily light a room. Access a kaleidoscope of 1,000 lumens of brightness and 16 million colors. But if it’s a little overwhelming, don’t worry. It comes with preset color scenes to choose from right out of the box.

Plus, it’s virtually foolproof to set up and compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, so whatever platform you choose has you covered. Perfect for adding lighting effects to doorways, entire rooms, and even the back of your TV to enhance your shows and movies.

Amazon buyers rated this product as perfect. “I couldn’t ask for a better setup. The app works perfectly and the lighting is better than I expected. I will buy more sets!”

TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Light Strip, $40

Lifx Mini White Smart Bulb Amazon

If you’re looking for a no-frills smart light that plugs in and works within minutes, the Lifx Mini Bulb is a great option. Boasting a smaller form factor than others, it only provides white light, but is surprisingly bright at 800 lumens. Connects to Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth quickly and easily, no hub required. It’s minimal in terms of extra functionality, but it’s so simple and reliable that it might be akin to screwing in a traditional light bulb.

Amazon buyer was completely satisfied with this purchase. “I’ve got top notch, non-hub competitor multicolor bulbs and they work great. They’re all good for on/off times and commands, sunset/sunrise times, dimming, etc. It integrates seamlessly with Alexa’s routines, lowers or raises the brightness rate (e.g. 80% in 50 minutes).High quality product.”

Lifx Mini White Smart Bulb, $27

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb Amazon

This smart light boasts superior quality with over 16 million shades, including bright white. Setup is also very easy. Adjusting voice control settings can be done directly from his Bluetooth-enabled app, and he can manage up to 10 smart bulbs at once. It boasts a lifespan of 25,000 hours. Heavy users can purchase the Hue Hub (sold separately) to unlock additional features such as timers and routines.

One Amazon customer praised the light’s speed of response when used for general lighting and special effects. “We were able to sequence lightning strikes using sound effects, sudden color changes, and a series of fun effects. When not used for effects, these lights are effective.” The lights are realistic and It lights up my porch with a flame effect that is not too distracting. ”

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulbs, $50

Wyze Bulb Color Smart Bulb Amazon

Affordable Wyze bulb colors are a mid-range option on par with the peerless Philips Hue smart bulbs. With 16 million colors to choose from, the connected Wyze app lets you adjust scene changes, hues and lighting temperature controls, with no hubs or bridges required for additional features.

Amazon customers praised the bulb’s excellent value and reliability. “These bulbs do everything they promise and are very reliable. I’ve had them for a few weeks now and I’m ordering a pack of 4 more to use for my upstairs lamps.” living room. ”

Wyze Bulb Color Smart Bulb, $14

Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb 2 Pack

Amazon

This affordable bulb is the cheapest option available and you can get 2 packs for less than the competition’s prices. It offers 16 million colors and works with both Alexa and Google Home, but does not support Apple HomeKit.

However, it comes with various features such as scheduling and routines without the need for additional hubs. For simple voice-controlled lighting with additional remote setup options, Sengled’s bulbs come with a few bells and whistles offered by our competitors, making them a viable and thrifty purchase.

One Amazon customer professed to love these bulbs and didn’t need a hub. “Overall, I highly recommend the Sengled smart bulbs to anyone looking for an easy and convenient way to control their lighting. This is a great investment that will pay off in both convenience and convenience.” energy savings. ”

Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb 2-Pack, $17

How to choose the best smart light

Setting up smart lights in your home can be a complicated task, so here’s a basic overview of what you need to know. A smart light is a light bulb that can be controlled by an app or voice command. You can connect to his Wi-Fi at home and use phone calls or voice phrases to turn him on/off, schedule, set routines, and more.

There are various smart lights on the market. Choosing the right one for your needs means understanding what type of control you’re looking for. Do you want direct access via a smartphone app that lets you control everything with just a few taps? Or do you prefer voice control with smart home assistant support like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and more?

Voice-controlled smart lights let you adjust the lights in your home by speaking. Connect to a smart device such as a speaker that “listens” for commands. When a command is received, a clip of audio is sent to the remote server to “understand” what is being requested.

Those instructions are then carried back to the smart device. For example, you can use Alexa on devices like Amazon Echo to say things like “Alexa, turn on the lights.” These lights are often connected via Bluetooth, smart light switches, or smart hubs.

With that in mind, you should consider whether your setup requires a smart plug or a hub. Some smart lights simply connect to Bluetooth and can be controlled from there. However, a hub may be required for full functionality such as light timers and dimming options. If you choose to connect your lights to a smart light switch without using a hub, you may have less functionality, but you can use your voice to turn your lights on and off.

