Leveraging Search Suggestions in .NET MAUI





In this walkthrough, we explore the custom filtering support provided by Syncfusion’s Autocomplete control. Autocomplete controls are designed to provide potential matches as the user types, and come with different features such as different suggestion modes and custom search.

Custom filter support allows you to create a Google search experience where suggestions are filtered based on user input.

This blog describes the steps to achieve this behavior. By implementing this custom filtering feature, you can provide your users with more accurate and relevant search suggestions that improve their overall experience. Now let’s learn how to take advantage of this feature of the autocomplete control in a .NET MAUI app.

How to add a Syncfusion control

First, properly include an Autocomplete control and associate data with it.

Step 1: Add .NET MAUI Autocomplete Reference

Syncfusions .NET MAUI controls are available on NuGet.org. To add .NET MAUI autocomplete to your project, open the NuGet Package Manager in Visual Studio, search for Syncfusion.Maui.Inputs and install it.

Step 2: Register your handler

Register the handler for the Syncfusion core in the MauiProgram.cs file.

Use Microsoft.Extensions.Logging;Use Syncfusion.Maui.Core.Hosting; Namespace GoogleSearchDemo; public static class MauiProgram { public static MauiApp CreateMauiApp() { var builder = MauiApp.CreateBuilder(); builder .ConfigureSyncfusionCore() .Use MauiApp () .ConfigureFonts(fonts => { fonts.AddFont(“OpenSans-Regular.ttf”, “OpenSans Regular”); fonts.AddFont(“OpenSans-Semibold.ttf”, “OpenSansSemibold”); }); #if DEBUG builder.Logging.AddDebug(); #endif return builder.Build(); } }Step 3: Include namespaces

After adding the NuGet package to your project as described in the previous reference section, add the XML namespace to the MainPage.xaml file as shown in the following code example.

xmlns:editors=”clr-namespace:Syncfusion.Maui.Inputs;assembly=Syncfusion.Maui.Inputs”Step 4: Add an Autocomplete Control

Add an Autocomplete control inside the grid. Also, use the following properties to customize the autocomplete control.

Placeholder: Display a text tip inside the control before the user enters a value. MaxDropDownHeight: The maximum height of the dropdown list displayed when the dropdown list is opened. TextSearchMode: Sets the search mode for matching items in the autocomplete control’s data source. This property is set to Contains. This means that the control will display all items that contain the entered text. WidthRequest and HeightRequest: These properties set the preferred width and height of the control.





Step 5: Configure Custom Filtering Classes

The AutoComplete control supports applying custom filter logic to suggest items based on filter conditions using the FilterBehavior and SearchBehavior properties. The default values ​​for FilterBehavior and SearchBehavior are null. Here the FilterBehavior is set to CustomFiltering. Creating a CustomFiltering class is covered in the next section.















This completes the implementation of the UI part. Let’s turn our attention to the backend where the CustomFiltering class is implemented.

Create a CustomFiltering class

Now let’s create a Google-like suggestion filter using the custom filter property of the .NET MAUI Autocomplete control.

Step 1: Create a Custom Class

Create a class named CustomFiltering and import the Syncfusion.Maui.Inputs namespace that provides classes and interfaces for Autocomplete controls.

Use Syncfusion.Maui.Inputs. Use System.Xml.Linq. namespace GoogleSearchDemo { public class CustomFiltering { } }Step 2: Implement the interface

Implement the interface IAutocompleteFilterBehavior in your CustomFiltering class. This interface defines the filtering behavior of the control. The first step is to import the namespaces that your code needs to run.

Use Syncfusion.Maui.Inputs. Use System.Xml.Linq. namespace GoogleSearchDemo : IAutocompleteFilterBehavior { public class CustomFiltering { } }Step 3: Customize the Constructor Method

Defines a constructor method that is called when an instance of the CustomFiltering class is created. In the constructor, call the GetGoogleSuggestions method with the first search term test.

Use Syncfusion.Maui.Inputs. Use System.Xml.Linq. namespace GoogleSearchDemo { public class CustomFiltering : IAutocompleteFilterBehavior { public CustomFiltering() { GetGoogleSuggestions(“test”); } } }Step 4: Define filtering methods from IAutocompleteFilterBehavior

Define the GetMatchingItemsAsync method responsible for filtering the data for the Autocomplete control. It takes his two arguments: a source object of the SfAutocomplete class and an instance of the AutocompleteFilterInfo class. The AutocompleteFilterInfo class contains the current filter text entered by the user.

Use Syncfusion.Maui.Inputs. Use System.Xml.Linq. namespace GoogleSearchDemo { public class CustomFiltering : IAutocompleteFilterBehavior { public CustomFiltering() { GetGoogleSuggestions(“test”); public task GetMatchingItemsAsync(SfAutocomplete source, AutocompleteFilterInfo filterInfo) { return GetGoogleSuggestions(filterInfo.Text); } } }Step 5: Define a method to get Google suggestions

Define a private asynchronous method named GetGoogleSuggestions. This method makes a web request to the Google Suggestions API to retrieve suggestions for the given query.

Takes a string parameter query as input and returns a list of suggestions as an object. Use the HttpClient class to make web requests and parse the XML response to extract suggestions.

Use Syncfusion.Maui.Inputs. Use System.Xml.Linq. namespace GoogleSearchDemo { public class CustomFiltering : IAutocompleteFilterBehavior { public CustomFiltering() { GetGoogleSuggestions(“test”); public task GetMatchingItemsAsync(SfAutocomplete source, AutocompleteFilterInfo filterInfo) { return GetGoogleSuggestions(filterInfo.Text); private asynchronous task GetGoogleSuggestions(string query) { if (string.IsNullOrEmpty(query) || string.IsNullOrWhiteSpace(query)) { returns a new list (); string xmlSuggestions; using (HttpClient client = new HttpClient()) { try { var searchQuery = String.Format(“https://www.google.com/complete/search?output=toolbar&q={0}” , query); xmlSuggestions = client.GetStringAsync(searchQuery); } catch { returns null. XDocument doc = XDocument.Parse(xmlSuggestions); var suggestions = doc.Descendants(“complete suggestions”) .Select( item => item.Element(“suggestions”).Attribute(“data”).Value); return. ToList(); } } } Output suggestions similar to those in the GoogleGitHub reference

See demo on GitHub for more details.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading this blog post. This article covered the steps required to display Google search suggestions in a .NET MAUI Autocomplete control with custom filtering support. We recommend that you read the “Getting Started” document. I hope you find this information useful.

For existing Syncfusion customers, you can download the new version of Essential Studio from the Licenses & Downloads page. If you’re not yet a Syncfusion user, we offer a 30-day free trial to try out the features available.

If you have a specific feature request for the .NET MAUI controls, let us know in the comments section below. Additionally, you can get support through our support forums, support portal, or feedback portal. We are always happy to help!

