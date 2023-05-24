SNEC 2023 LIVE: Solar industry giants and innovative technologies at the world’s largest solar event





Welcome to live coverage of SNEC PV Power Expo 2023 by PV Tech. Taking place in Shanghai, China, PV Tech is broadcasting live from the exhibition hall of his PV trade fair, the largest in the world. Receive exclusive video interviews, product demonstrations, insights, analysis and more.

PV Tech’s China-based editorial team interviews industry leaders and influencers to learn about big trends, innovations and market insights. We start today by introducing some of the products and new technologies that are primarily making waves in the industry.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so come back regularly to check in and watch SNEC 2023 live.

Solis: three-phase and single-phase inverters

Travis Snyder, product manager at Ginlong Solis, talks about the company’s new three-phase commercial inverter, which has 20 amps on the PV input and is future-proof for future models of PV panels. It also has another generator input that can be called when the battery is dead. Snyder also talks about his Solis S6 Advanced Power Hybrid Inverter, which is designed for seamless connectivity even in unstable grid conditions.

Image: Travis Snyder Huasun Energy, Product Manager, Solar Media Solis: Ranked as World’s Largest HJT Manufacturer

Huasun Energy, a manufacturer and innovator of ultra-high efficiency N-type silicon-based heterojunction wafers, cells and modules, ranks as the world’s largest manufacturer of HJT modules with an annual production capacity of 5.1GW. Here, on his booth tour with Mr. Criss Jin, Huasun’s EU regional sales director, learn about the range of modules on display at the show, including his large 600W and 720W products.

Huasun EU Regional Sales Director Criss Jin said: His 720W HJT module on display.Image: Solar Media

