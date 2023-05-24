How can technology prevent future deadly outbreaks?





Tachmed Co-Founder and CEO Paul Christie explains how technology can help prevent future pandemics.

The global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 2020 highlights the importance of accurate health data, prompt vaccination and routine testing to control and stop the spread of the disease became.

It was little known, but since then there has been more and more discussion about how digital diagnostic technology can impact these fields and its potential to change the way healthcare is delivered around the world. progressing.

Impact on developing countries

Especially in developing countries where highly contagious diseases continue to wreak havoc, healthtech stands to achieve the biggest and most immediate results. Take yellow fever, for example. The CDC estimates that yellow fever kills about 30,000 people a year, 90% of which occur in Africa.

Equipping African communities with digital diagnostics that can quickly detect the first cases of an epidemic could speed vaccine distribution before the situation spirals out of control.

This will ensure patients get treatment sooner or later, and has the potential to transform healthcare services in countries where patients are in hard-to-reach areas or miles from medical facilities.

Mobile technology also enables aid workers and medical professionals working in villages and towns miles from hospitals to have near-instant access to medical data and condition information, reducing treatment response times. can be greatly reduced.

Data and results from these devices will be shared with global health security agencies so they can be deployed quickly and vaccines allocated for other regions will be repurposed with the highest priority and communities affected. will be shipped to The possibilities of these devices are endless and the impact they can have is enormous.

Looking closer to the house

As outlined above, deploying health technology across developing countries could save hundreds of thousands of lives. But the immediate surroundings can play an equally important role.

In March, UKHSA announced changes to routine testing for COVID-19, which is still ongoing in some health care settings three years after the first case of the virus. . Looking back at 2019, no one was prepared for how the pandemic would unfold and have a devastating impact on our lives.

Digital diagnostics technologies that harness the power of big data and provide clinicians and scientists with critical and reliable insights into diseases almost immediately can help prevent other viral and bacterial diseases from spreading to families, as we saw in 2020. It helps prevent the rapid spread of the disease in your home and community.

With easy-to-use and affordable devices in the home, patients will be able to diagnose themselves and receive treatment more quickly. This is a real game changer for future pandemic prevention.

This wealth of data will also help governments and health safety agencies plan for future threats, not only completely changing the speed of response, but also ensuring that actions taken are controlled and informed. There is a possibility.

change perspective

Just as the pandemic changed people’s perspective on self-testing, making continuous PCR testing mandatory and the use of lateral flow testing mandated, people will soon be able to identify other medical conditions in the comfort of their own homes. We believe they will embrace new ways of doing things. , transforming the way people approach their own health care.

Remote testing and diagnosis is truly the future of medicine in the 21st century. It will only make healthcare more accessible and reduce the pressure on clinicians and healthcare workers, and the results will undoubtedly be positive and will arguably prevent a recurrence of the greatest health crisis of our time.

