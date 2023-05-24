AI-based digital bridge enables ambulatory paraplegic patients





A digital bridge that uses artificial intelligence to decode brain signals will enable paraplegics to walk just by thinking about moving their legs, and neurotech will eventually help millions of people overcome their disability. Hope it helps.

Swiss researchers implanted an electronic device in the patient’s skull above the brain region that controls leg movements. According to Guillaume Charvet, head of brain-computer interface research at the French public research institute CEA, an algorithm based on adaptive AI methods is used to decipher movement intentions from brain recordings in real time.

These signals are then sent wirelessly to a neurostimulator connected to an array of electrodes on a segment of the spinal cord that controls the movement of the legs under the injury site, said project neurosurgeon Jocelyn Block.

Researchers from the Cole Polytechnic Foudralet de Lausanne (EPFL) and Swiss hospitals published the findings in Nature on Wednesday. Researchers said the breakthrough could allow doctors to bypass damaged nerves and enhance treatment for a variety of neurological disorders, including stroke, but it also meant the technology could be made smaller and stronger, reducing production costs. , and warns that a lot of research and development will be required to realize practical use. Large clinical trials.

Gerd Jan, the first patient to wear a digital bridge, has gained natural control over his limbs, allowing him to walk, climb stairs and share a beer with a friend standing at a bar. Said he was able to.

This simple joy represents an important change in my life, Gerd Jan said, asking journalists not to use his last name.

Gerd-Jan walks Lausanne with Weber Gill, one of the EPFL scientists

The EPFL team had previously used more complex procedures to restore motor skills in people paralyzed by spinal cord injuries. The patient presses keys on a small tablet computer to specify the desired action, such as standing, walking, or pedaling, which sends commands to a series of electrodes implanted in the lower spinal cord. These nerve cells are stimulated to initiate proper muscle movement.

Gerd Jan, who injured his spine in a bicycle accident 11 years ago, has upgraded from his previous system to the new digital bridge. This feels radically different, he said. I used to feel that my stimuli controlled me, but now I control them. You can step naturally. The new system does not rely on instructions from an external computer.

As Gerd Jan used the digital bridge, his brain and nervous system adapted to it, making new connections and allowing him to walk on crutches even when his spinal implants were switched off. I was.

The digital bridge has so far only been tested on Gerd Yang, but the researchers are expanding the clinical trial to include three new patients at first, and more later. They expressed confidence that the technology could work in other applications if the implants were repositioned. For example, hand and arm mobility may be restored in people with upper extremity paralysis, and disability in stroke patients may be reduced.

The concept of a digital bridge between the brain and spinal cord ushers in a new era in the treatment of movement disorders due to neurological disorders, concludes the Nature paper.

Onward Medical, based in the Netherlands and founded by Block with EPFL neuroscience professor Gourgoire Kurttin, is commercializing the digital bridge technology.

