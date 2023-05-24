Should we expect a Spanish technical hearing?





Spain is preparing to assume the presidency of the European Union Council on July 1, but the country is known for its hostility to technology. The criticism is exaggerated.

Google News has fled. Gig platform Deliveroo has pulled out. The rest of the tech companies vehemently opposed the special digital tax. No wonder Spain has a dubious reputation as one of the most anti-technological countries in Europe.

Reality is nuanced. Spain is becoming a leader in the search for balance and fairness in the digital future.

Let’s start with Google News. In 2014, the Spanish government passed a law requiring news aggregators and search engines to pay publishers for displaying snippets.

At a dinner with several journalists, academics and bloggers, Google told us about its plans to take what we call the “thermonuclear option” of pulling Google News out of Spain. I supported that company. The process was embarrassing. Critics have singled out Spain as the only democracy in which Google News has shut down, and this episode further fueled our negative reputation.

But eight years later, the story has changed. Australia, followed by Spain, is a growing number of countries that charge fees for links to news articles. New copyright law in the European Union requires Google and Facebook to negotiate payments to publishers.

Personally, I still think these mandatory fees are wrong. They stifle innovation, restrict access to information, and make the press like drug addicts dependent on subsidies from governments and tech companies.

The next technology area to crack down was gig work. In 2021, the Spanish government passed a law requiring platforms to classify ride-hailing drivers as permanent employees. British delivery company Deliveroo pulled out in response.

However, it is important to view the law in the context of Spain’s commitment to workers’ rights and fair labor practices. By classifying drivers as employees, Spain aims to ensure that they receive adequate benefits and protections. This decision was not an attack on technology. Rather, it was intended to prevent exploitation of workers.

Many other countries and regions, including California, have followed suit or are trying to do so.

Finally, there is the issue of taxation of technology companies. Like other countries, Spain is grappling with the challenge of ensuring multinational tech giants pay their fair share. In 2021, it will impose a 3% tax on digital services.

Critics say the move could stifle innovation and foreign investment, but the problem of tech taxation extends beyond Spain’s borders. In 2021, more than 137 countries, accounting for 90% of the global economy, have agreed plans to raise taxes on tech giants. Spain’s attempt to tax high-tech companies reflected a desire for economic equity and the need to adapt the tax system to the digital age.

In Spain, as in other countries, there are many different views on the social and economic impact of technology. These discussions contribute to a forward-looking and comprehensive policy. Overall, where Spain goes, other European countries will follow.

This leadership can be problematic. Spanish policymakers sometimes confuse means with ends, or rush things too quickly without allowing technology to evolve. While most European legal systems attempt to “anticipate” the potential downsides of innovation, Anglo-Saxon common law takes a balanced, case-based approach that gives entrepreneurs leeway. I’m here. The U.S. approach allows companies to “act fast and break things” without considering the ramifications.

In contrast, Spain and other European countries often take a “textbook” approach that prevents good entrepreneurs from achieving success. Low salaries in Spain and a weak capital market with few venture capitalists and angel investors have led to an outflow of talent to other countries. As a business school professor for the past 32 years, I witness this alarming phenomenon every year. The best students cannot even think of staying in Spain. This means that your salary will be lower than your pre-MBA income.

Contrary to the notion of Spain becoming an anti-technology nation, Spain’s impending European Union presidency should be seen as an opportunity to foster a balanced and constructive dialogue on technology. Google News has relaunched in Spain. Uber and other gig platforms will remain.

As Monty Python used to say, nobody expects a Spanish Inquisition. Despite critics’ accusations, Spain does not persecute technology. Its motivation is rooted in equity, workers’ rights and adapting to the challenges of the digital age.

Enrique Dans is Professor of Innovation at IE University (Madrid).

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to advancing transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the European Center for Policy Analysis.

