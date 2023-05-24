Google adds guardrails to curb AI





Google I/O 2023, Mountain View, Calif. Between major announcements at Google I/O, company executives ensure new artificial intelligence (AI) products are not abused and used responsibly Discussed guardrails for Among them was Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who pointed out some of the security concerns associated with advanced AI technology coming out of the lab.

James Saunders, principal analyst at CCS Insight, said that if Google were to blame for the model that created this content, the proliferation of AI-generated disinformation, deepfakes, and abusive text and images would be He said it would have serious repercussions.

“Safety in the context of AI relates to the impact of artificial intelligence on society,” he said. “Google’s interest in responsible AI is motivated, at least in part, by protecting its reputation and deterring regulatory intervention.”

For example, Universal Translator is Google Translate’s video AI that can capture footage of a person speaking and translate the audio into another language. This app could expand your video audience to include people who don’t speak the original language.

But since AI modifies lip movements to make it appear that the person is speaking in the translated language, the technology can also undermine trust in the source material, says Responsible Development of AI. Google senior vice president James Manika said. We demonstrated the application on stage.

“There is an inherent tension here,” says Manika. “We can see how this can be very beneficial, but some of the same underlying technology can be exploited by bad actors to create deepfakes. We built our service around guardrails so that only authorized partners can access it.”

Setting up custom guardrails

Every company has a different approach to AI guardrails. Google is focused on controlling the output produced by artificial intelligence tools and limiting who can actually use the technology. For example, he has less than 10 partners available for Universal Translator. ChatGPT is programmed not to answer certain types of questions if the question or answer could be harmful.

Nvidia has NeMo Guardrails, an open source tool to ensure that responses are within certain parameters. The technology also prevents AIs from hallucinating, a term for confident responses that are not justified in training data. If the Nvidia program detects that the answer is not relevant within certain parameters, it may refuse to answer the question or send the information to another system to find a more relevant answer. can.

Google shared research on safeguards in the new PaLM-2 large-scale language model, also presented at Google I/O. The Palm-2 technical documentation explains that there are some questions that the AI ​​engine does not address in certain categories.

CCS Insight’s Sanders said, “Google relies on automated adversarial tests to identify and reduce these outputs. Google’s Perspective API, created for this purpose, is based on academic research. people are using it to test models like OpenAI and Anthropic.”

Kick a tire in DEF CON

Manika’s comments fit the story of responsible use of AI. Responsible use of AI has become more important in the wake of concerns that bad actors will abuse technologies such as his ChatGPT to create phishing techniques or generate malicious code to infiltrate systems. increased urgency.

AI was already used for deepfake video and audio. Graphika, an AI company with a Department of Defense client, recently identified an example of AI-generated video being used to influence public opinion.

“We believe that using commercial AI products will enable IO attackers to create increasingly high-quality deceptive content at scale and speed,” the Graphika team said in its Deepfake report. increase.

The White House also echoed calls to put in place guardrails to mitigate the abuse of AI technology. Earlier this month, the Biden administration received commitments from companies including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI and Stability AI to allow attendees to publicly evaluate their AI systems during DEF CON 31 in Las Vegas in August. installed. Models are red-teamed using an evaluation platform developed by Scale AI.

A White House statement said, “This independent exercise will provide researchers and the public with important information about the impact of these models, and help AI companies and developers fix the problems found in these models.” measures can be taken,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darkreading.com/dr-tech/google-adds-guardrails-to-keep-ai-in-check The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos