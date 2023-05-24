Former Google CEO says AI poses life-threatening ‘existential risk’





Add Eric Schmidt to the list of tech luminaries concerned about the dangers of AI. Google’s former chief executive told guests at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit that AI is an ‘existential risk’ that could ‘harm or kill’ many people Told. Although he doesn’t feel the threat is serious right now, he sees the near future when AI could help discover security flaws in software and new kinds of biology. It’s important to keep these systems from being “abused by evil people,” veteran executives say.

Schmidt doesn’t have a solid solution for regulating AI, but he believes there won’t be a dedicated AI regulator in the United States. He joined the National Security Committee on AI, which reviewed the technology and released a 2021 report that found the United States unprepared for its impact.

Schmidt has no direct influence over AI. But he’s joining the ranks of a growing number of high-profile moguls who advocate a cautious approach. Google’s current CEO Sundar Pichai warns society needs to adapt to AI, while OpenAI leader Sam Altman worries that authoritarians could abuse these algorithms. expressed. In March, many industry leaders and researchers (including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak) encouraged companies to run AI experiments for six months while they reconsidered the safety and ethical implications of their work. Signed an open letter asking for a moratorium.

Multiple ethical issues already exist. The school has banned his ChatGPT on OpenAI for fear of cheating, and there are concerns about inaccuracies, misinformation and access to sensitive data. In the long term, critics worry about automating tasks that could put many people out of work. With that in mind, Mr. Schmidt’s comment is more of an extension of the current warning than a logical leap. As the former CEO points out, they may be “fictional” today, but that won’t always be the case.

