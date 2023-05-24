Paralyzed man walks naturally thanks to wireless bridge between brain and spine | Chemistry





Gert-Jan Oskamu suffered a spinal cord injury in a bicycle accident in China in 2011 that left him unable to walk. Six years later, the Dutch man managed to walk a few quick steps thanks to an array of tiny electrodes implanted above his spinal cord that delivered nerve-stimulating electrical pulses. The device allowed him to walk, but the process was difficult and sometimes frustrating.

An international research team has provided Oscam with a better fix that digitally bridges the communication gap between his brain and lower body, reports Nature today. Brain waves that signal Oscam’s desire to walk travel from a device implanted in his skull to a spinal cord stimulator that reroutes the signal around damaged tissue and sends electrical pulses to his spinal cord to promote movement. . Oscam can now walk more smoothly, overcome obstacles, and climb stairs. “Stimulus used to control me, now it controls stimulus,” he says.

This new brain-spine interface appears to promote better recovery than stimulation alone. Oskamu, who had partially intact spinal connections after the accident, can turn off both devices and still walk on crutches, something he has not been able to do so far.

Both spinal cord stimulation and brain interfaces have been used in the past, but “never have they been combined so well,” says Keith Tansey, a neurologist at the Methodist Rehabilitation Center. “From a biomedical engineering perspective, this is truly a masterpiece.” emphasizes the importance of It is not yet clear whether the same results are seen in other spinal cord injury patients.

Some paralytic injuries completely sever the spinal cord, but often leave damaged connections between the brain and lower body. For decades, scientists have tried to find ways to repair these broken nerve highways.

The new study builds on the work of neuroscientist Gregoire Courtine of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne and neurosurgeon Jocelyn Block of the University of Lausanne. In 2018, they and colleagues showed that a combination of spinal cord stimulation and intensive training could help people with partial paralysis to walk. Oskamu was one of the first three participants in the trial, each of whom still had some sensation in their lower bodies. Researchers reported last year that the stimulation also works in more severely injured people who have no sensation or movement in their legs.

However, spinal stimulation has some drawbacks. To start walking or standing, the user must give a manual signal, such as pressing a button. Oskamu was able to lift his heels after the injury, and sensors in his feet were able to detect this small movement and activate the stimulator. The induced movements were then robotic and automatic, not under Oskamm’s conscious control. Spinal cord stimulation itself is “a bit of puppetry,” says Dennis Bourbeau, a biomedical engineer at Lewis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center and a MetroHealth Systems researcher.

“Every step was a little stressful,” says Oscam. “I couldn’t do a good step if I didn’t get into a rhythm.”

The new system aims to make the process more seamless. The brain interface consists of her two arrays with 64 electrodes, each embedded in a titanium case. These are surgically implanted in the skull, one on each side of the head, where they lie over the motor cortex and pick up electrical signals. These signals are sent wirelessly to a headset and then to a laptop inside the backpack worn by Oskam, where algorithms decode Oskam’s intended movements. The computer then sends these predictions to the stimulator, which sends different patterns of electrical pulses depending on the desired movement. “None of these systems were supposed to communicate with each other, so putting these devices together was no easy task,” says Ann Du, a neurologist at the University of California, Irvine. .

Oscam’s latest system gives you more precise control over your hip, knee and ankle joints. After 40 training sessions, he was able to step, walk, stand and even climb stairs. And the effect seemed to persist even when the device was turned off, suggesting that the connection between his brain and lower body may have been strengthened.

“It’s early days, but I think it’s a big step forward as a proof-of-concept in humans,” says Duke University neurosurgeon Nandan Rudd.

Michael Ferrings, a neurosurgeon at the University of Toronto, said the results were impressive, but it was not yet clear which people with spinal cord injuries would benefit and how much function would be restored. “This is 1 in n and the patients could have been very carefully selected.”

Also, some patients may reject the treatment due to its invasive nature. Implanting the device requires open brain surgery, which carries risks. In fact, one of Oscam’s brain implants had to be removed after about six months due to a staphylococcal infection.

The researchers say the next step is to make the technology less bulky. Bloch and Courtine co-founded a company called Onward, which plans to develop a streamlined, fully integrated system. The researchers will also test whether the brain-spine interface can help improve or restore upper body movement in patients with severe spinal cord injury.

Fehrings is an avid observer of how technology advances. “It’s a very interesting case report. It’s a beautiful piece of engineering,” he says. “However, the results should be interpreted with caution.”

