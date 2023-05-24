To save the news, ad tech must be smashed





News is in trouble. It’s not just a mass shutdown of newsrooms, it’s also a physical and ideological attack on journalists. Ads are embedded in news websites, but more than half of the revenue generated by those ads is siphoned off by ad tech companies, and most of them are gone. Only his two companies, Google and Meta. The company’s advertising technology duopoly has resulted in an increasing share of revenue coming from ads placed alongside news content.

Technology platforms once promised that behavioral advertising would be a big win for both media companies and their technology partners. Instead of paying consignments to persuade companies to advertise based on a publication’s reputation or readership, media companies pay a premium each time a user navigates from one page to another. Advertisements placed by winners of multiple instant auctions will be posted.

These auctions would offer users, not content, to a large number of bidders representing various advertisers. What am I going to bid for the right to show an ad to her recently searched, depressed 19-year-old man in his sophomore year at Kansas City College of Art? Have you taken out a car loan and bought an incontinence pad? In no time, every ad slot on your page is filled with highly paid ads by advertisers who want to reach a specific user. . And your users will love it! They will appreciate this process and all of the relevant advertising that it dangles in front of them.

Such configurations have many moving parts. The ad tech stack includes:

Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs): SSPs act as brokers for publishers, bringing each user into the market and attracting their attention based on their behavioral characteristics. Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs): DSPs represent advertisers and reference wishlists of specific behavioral traits that each advertiser wishes to target. Marketplace: The marketplace solicits bids on behalf of the SSP, collects bids from the DSP, and delivers the winning bidder’s ad to her SSP to fill the user’s eyes and complete the transaction.

Many companies offer one or two of these services, but two big ad tech companies, Meta and Google, offer all three.

This means that there are millions of transactions every day telling Google (representing the market) about ad slots that Google (representing publishers) sells. Google (on behalf of various advertisers) then bids on that ad slot. Once the sale is complete, Google says he will receive three different fees. One is a fee as a seller agent, another is a fee as a buyer agent, and a third is a marketplace usage fee.

Additionally, Google is also a major publisher, selling millions of ad slots on YouTube and elsewhere. The company is also an advertising agency, buying millions of the same ad spots on behalf of its corporate customers.

Nothing compares to this in the real world. Imagine if the owner of the New York Stock Exchange was also a brokerage firm and an underwriting bank, and at the same time owned some of the largest companies on the stock exchange and bought vast amounts of stock. in your own exchange.

A real estate agent representing both buyers and sellers, owns a listing service, buys and sells millions of homes, bids against buyer customers, and competes with its own seller customers. Imagine if you were

Imagine a divorce attorney representing both parties, a judge in a divorce court, and a dating service trying to match both soon-to-be single parties.

Owning the marketplace allows Google to prioritize its own brokers on both the advertiser and publisher side. By standing on both sides of the deal, Google fine-tunes bids and acceptances to maximize revenue for the company by adjusting auctions to charge advertisers more and pay publishers less. can be

Google isn’t alone. Meta also operates a dominant full-stack advertising system that works closely with multiple platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, competing with publishers to broker ads. Like Google, Meta represents buyers and sellers in the marketplace it controls, rigging bids to its advantage at the expense of both.

To make matters worse, Google and Meta allegedly conspired illegally to rig the market and create a system that puts sellers and buyers to nowhere and almost inevitable detriment.

The ad tech market is not a market at all. It’s a big storecon where everyone the publisher sees is in the game. Buyers’ agents, sellers’ agents, and marketplaces offering the publisher’s products are all operated by one company. , or by two companies that secretly agreed not to compete. If you can’t find a duck at the poker table, you are a duck.

Ad tech has grown to consume more than half of all ad dollars spent. they stole it.

This should be fixed. What’s actually illegal — market rigging — is the sort of thing that antitrust enforcement officers frequently scrutinize. they are on it.

But even if the ad tech duopoly is told to stop its demonstrably bad behavior, that’s not enough. It is not enough to make companies swear that they will not use their power as agents of buyers and sellers in their markets to enrich us at the expense of publishers.

Ask your lawyer. ask the judge. Ask any sports fan. The only way to resolve such conflicts of interest is to eliminate them. A referee cannot own a team. Teams cannot own referees. Judges cannot hear children’s cases. Your attorney cannot work for the other party.

And ad tech companies cannot be marketplaces, buyer agents, and seller agents.

That’s where American law comes into play.Introduced by Senator Mike Lee [R-UT]The bill is truly bipartisan, co-sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz. [R-TX] and Senator Elizabeth Warren [D-MA]and many other powerful senators from both sides of the aisle.

Under US law, companies such as Google and Meta would be forced to sell or close their demand-side (buyer) and supply-side (seller) platforms. Large companies that operate ad exchanges (processing more than $20 billion in advertising transactions annually) are not permitted to represent buyers and sellers on their exchanges. Similarly, a buy-side platform cannot operate a sell-side platform and vice versa.

For small businesses with $5 billion to $20 billion in annual advertising sales, U.S. law obliges them to act in the best interests of their customers, including best execution of their advertising bids, and to remain transparent. I have decided. An auditable system that allows buyers and sellers to verify that this is the case. Firms representing buyers and sellers need a firewall between the two sides of their business, with penalties for conflicts of interest.

Rules of this sort were once the backbone of American competition regulation. When bankers too big to fail and railroad magnates too big to jail threatened to bring America to the brink of ruin, regulators imposed structural separation on these platform businesses to cut them off from their own customers. prohibited competition.

It meant that railroads could not compete with shipping companies that transported goods by rail. That meant banks couldn’t own businesses that competed with the companies they financed. Railroads and banks can swear never to act selfishly, but the temptation to do so is strong, the odds of getting caught are slim, and American industry turns into a planned economy run by a handful. become. Cozy CEOs.

For years, the ad tech duopoly has vowed never to give in to the temptation to manipulate the game to their advantage. But they couldn’t help themselves. That’s not surprising. Conflict of interest rules exist not only to deter dishonest people, but to keep honest but error prone people out of temptation. And who among us can claim to be infallible?

American law is a great opportunity for the news industry. Just by changing the distribution of advertising costs, for example, reducing the share sent to the platform to his more modest 10%, the publisher’s advertising revenue will increase by his 20%, while at the same time advertising costs will decrease by his 20%. may be

It’s good for everyone. Giving publishers a fair share of advertising revenue means that publishers no longer need to plaster their websites with ads that obscure their content. Reduced costs for advertisers means they can sell their products cheaper.

American law confirms that everyone understands it to the core. So you can own a league, you can own a team, you can referee a game, but you can’t do all three and run an honest game.

