We’re not in the golden age, but the building business is booming





For the golf industry, and indeed for any business, it’s hard to imagine a stronger recovery than the current state of new course construction and major renovations across the country.

With most of the top sports architects buried by 2026, there’s no end in sight.

“It’s an environment we couldn’t have imagined,” says Bill Coore, a longtime golf course architect of the well-known architecture firm Coore & Crenshaw. “Even in the late 1980s and ’90s when many golf courses were being built, I never imagined people would call us to design a course and schedule it two, three, four years in advance. I couldn’t even do that. That’s unheard of.”

The Wicker Point Golf Club in Lake Martin, Alabama, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, is scheduled to open in late 2023.

(Photo: Coore & Crenshaw)

After the housing crisis of 2008-2009, golf course construction virtually stalled, prompting some of the industry to turn to the Pacific Rim of the world to stay in business. Others competed for the few crumbs in the house and hoped for the best.

“Well, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs over the years, but we’ve never had so many inquiries in the last two years,” said Scotty Sayers, who has continued to run business at Coore & Crenshaws. says Mr. Manager for 40 years. “When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, we thought some of the work might get cancelled. It rang out and there was a lot of work to do.” Many clubs realized they were getting a certain age and needed to modernize a bit. “

There are many factors contributing to the boom in golf course construction in 2023. The popularity of the sport during the COVID-19 lockdown has played a major role, helping to spark further dynamics leading to an unprecedented construction rush.

“Everyone is looking at that data, and the interpretation in our business is that private clubs in the U.S. It means that 50 percent are currently full and there is a waiting list.” “This is a first for the industry. With the club running so well and at full budget, there is still money left to look at deferred maintenance and postponed projects. That’s leading to renovations across the industry.”

And that situation will continue. Because if a person joins a club, pays the entrance fee and writes a check, they are not going to pay the entrance fee. So this surge should continue for years, and we’ve seen it in the last few years of recession. It’s a plus for the game.”

Recently, there has also been a population shift to certain states such as Florida, and there is an urgent need to increase the number of golf holes. And perhaps no other company is in the position to speak on demand like Fazio and his team, who have designed his layouts for over 40 golfs in the Sunshine State over the years.

Not only in Florida, but across the East Coast, golf courses and golf homes are in short supply because no residential golf courses have been built since the 2009 crash, Marzolf said. “In Florida, you can’t join a club unless you’re on a waiting list. And there’s no place to buy or build a home, so if you’re a home developer, golf is wide open. So that now someone can say, “Okay, let’s put in a 350-unit residential golf.” It’s new and ongoing. Developers are taking the opportunity to stock up because they don’t have them in stock. The actual supply and demand are simple. Estate Golf.

During the golf real estate boom of the 1980s and 1990s, developers wanted more immediate construction results and could not plan to break ground in two to three years, as some are planning to do now. No, Coore points out.

“The developers didn’t understand that much. They had schedules, they had budgets to meet, they had schedules and all sorts of major development plans, and golf courses were sometimes not so secondary,” Coore said. “Times have changed, and now that has changed,” he says. I could not do it.”

Prior to 2006, there was a 20-year expansion cycle, and U.S. golf course supply increased 44%, according to the National Golf Foundation. Since 2006, there has been a cumulative decline of approximately 12%.

The last number is expected to change dramatically in the positive direction over the next few years, according to the Golf Architect Project spreadsheet.

Sayers says it’s an exciting time in business because you can be creative and pick good jobs. The hard thing I have to do is when people call me, they have reservations and it’s their dream to build a golf course, so we can’t take on their project. to say no.

It’s been 10 years since Coore & Crenshaw opened its award-winning Streamsong Resort Red Course in Florida. Sayers and others are seeing a renewed trend toward more “retreats” that emphasize the golf experience.

Fields Ranch West in Frisco, Texas was designed by Bo Welling and opened in early May 2023.

(Photo: PGA Frisco)

For the first few months of 2023, Tom Doak has been hard at work building the new Pinehurst No. 10, with Fazio just announcing a project at Reynolds Lake Oconee, Georgia, and Omni PGA Frisco, Texas. Resort opens with Bo Welling and Gil Hans. Kaiser brothers Michael and Chris set out to develop Rodeo Dunes in Colorado, their newest dream golf destination, which also includes Bandon Dunes, Sand Valley and Cabot Cape Breton in their portfolio.

People are returning to golf, and they are staying in it, and there’s a lot of interest, even though golf courses are under-stocked in many cities and in many places, Sayers said. To tell. Municipal courses are always full. Daily courses are full and country clubs have waiting lists. I think that applies to most parts of the country.

The average U.S. golfer lives within 11 kilometers of a course, and the key is to balance that with securing land for new golf projects that make economic sense in the future, Malthorf said. says.

It’s really hard in certain places, he says, but instead get on a plane and fly around and see how much wilderness is lying around everywhere. There is land everywhere. I’ve heard this said all my life: How could we have more golf courses? I have no land. Let’s go to Montana. Introduce land.

It’s certainly not just us, but all the colleagues and business friends we talk to are also very busy, says Crenshaw. People want to build courses, and they seem to dream of different locations. I think these off-the-beaten-path destinations are becoming quite popular. One or he two groups can go to these places to play for a few days and then come back.

More to come.

Yes, Scotty had some calls to deal with, Crenshaw added with a chuckle. “It was an incredible time.”

