Paralyzed man walks naturally with brain and spinal cord implants





A Dutch man who injured his spinal cord in a bicycle accident more than a decade ago is now able to walk thanks to stimulators implanted in his brain and spinal cord, according to a study published Wednesday.

An earlier version of spinal cord stimulation that Gert Jan Oskam received helped people stand and walk, but only after first pressing a button to activate the device. The new system allowed him to just think about walking before walking.

Stimulation from both points re-establishes communication between the brain and the areas of the spinal cord that control leg movement, allowing for a more natural gait, said study leader Gourgoire Khortin. Stated.

Dr. Jocelyn Block, a neurosurgeon and co-leader at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, said it was all science fiction at first, but today it’s a reality.

After some practice, perhaps because his spinal cord had not been completely severed, Oskam, 40, was able to walk a few steps on crutches even with the stimulator turned off. In it, he can walk 100-200 meters, the equivalent of a soccer field, depending on the day.

For 12 years, I’ve been trying to get back on my feet, he said in a call with the media on Tuesday.

Being able to walk freely allows independence, especially at home. Oskamu found something in need of painting last week when he was in his new home.

He said he had no one to help him, so he used a walker and stood up on his own.

A stimulator was installed in his spinal cord, and the stimulus was controlling him. He said he now has devices implanted in both his spinal cord and brain that control stimulation with his thoughts.

Oscam is the only person to publish results from the stimulator, but researchers hope it will eventually help more spinal cord injury and stroke patients get out of wheelchairs. Standing also helps improve functions such as bladder control, blood pressure, and sweating.

Researchers discovered in the 1980s that stimulators could improve mobility in people with certain diseases and injuries. Over the past decade, many teams, including Cotins, have worked to better understand the signals between the brain and muscles so that stimulators can be more precisely positioned for maximum effect.

The new study, published in the journal Nature, is the first to stimulate both the spinal cord and the brain, enabling signaling that was disrupted by injury. Reconnecting strengthened weak signals from Oskam’s body, allowing him to move even when the stimulator was turned off, the researchers said.

Theoretically, this process could work better for people with severe spinal cord injuries than Oscam, and even more so for people with recent injuries, but neither has been proven yet.

Since the pulses are sent at the appropriate timing, Oscam can move each leg in turn, realizing a natural gait rather than a robot-like gait like the conventional stimulated gait. Courtine, a researcher and professor at the University of Cole Polytechnique Foudral de Lausanne, said:

The technology is still in its early stages, but it is a marvel, he said.

Oscam was able to take steps using one stimulator, but only when in sync with the rhythm provided by the stimulator, which he found stressful. This stress is gone, he said. After teaching himself to walk with a single stimulator, he had to relearn how to walk naturally. He felt like a toddler, Cortin and Block said, but he learned quickly, and on the first day of rehab after his second implant, he took natural steps.

In the past, the stimulus was either on or off, but now the more we think about motion, the greater the amplification of the stimulus, said team member Guillaume Charvet, a researcher at the French Atomic Energy Commission.

Next, the group plans to miniaturize the hardware needed to run the system, which Oscam now carries in his backpack. It’s good for laboratory research, Cortin said, but needs to be made even smaller for real-world use.

The research team also hopes to begin clinical trials in the United States, possibly within about a year. Stimulators are not yet approved for use in spinal cord injury patients.

Courtine started a company, Onward, to lead the commercial advancement of this technology.

“No one has ever achieved this before.”

Other researchers in the field have been enthusiastic about the progress the team has made this week.

Mayo Clinic neurosurgery engineer Peter Grahn said he was impressed with the ability to stimulate both the spinal cord and brain in essentially real time. No one has ever achieved that before, he said. The same group had previously shown similar results in monkeys, but this goes well beyond that.

The field has been conceptually moving toward this brain-spinal cord connection for years, Grahn said. Now that we have that, the field will move forward faster and more confidently.

Marco Capogrosso, an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh, led the monkey study while in Cortins’ lab. He finds it very cool that the same system is also very effective on humans.

Being able to get out of the wheelchair and take a walk reduces the risk of pressure ulcers and improves circulation between other biological functions, Capogrosso said.

Since the legs move at a constant pace within a limited range, gait is easier to reproduce than arm movements.

According to team member Henri Lorak, the group behind the new research is actually investigating how to use the same principle to restore arm motion. Courteen said they are currently recruiting three participants for a clinical trial that uses a stimulator to restore arm movement.

Reconnecting the brain and lower spinal cord is essential for natural walking, as it allows the body to know the position of the legs in space, says Cortin, who has been leading the field for decades. said UCLA researcher Reggie Edgerton, who is also a researcher.

Without that knowledge, the body is like a mobile phone trying to tell you the way without knowing where you are.

If the brain doesn’t know where parts of its body are, how can it generate complex patterns to tell it where it wants to go?

Oskam said he now feels closer to normal in his left leg and can feel the pressure of his right foot on the ground as he walks, which helps him make better strides. He said he was more interested in the quality of the steps than the distance.

The most comfortable for me is 20 to 30 meters,” he says, which is about the length of a bowling alley. “It’s not like walking a marathon.

Edgerton said the stimulator never perfectly replicates natural movement.

He says it’s hard to imagine what technology could match what 300 million years of evolution have yielded. However, this does not mean that significant improvements cannot be made.

Capogrosso said the new film reminds him of a dream actor Christopher Reeve had after a horse riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed. Reeve, who played Superman in four films before becoming a disability advocate, said he was referring to getting up from his wheelchair and walking across the stage to show off his “breakthrough of the year.” rice field.

That’s what we did here, Capogrosso said. It’s great that this person can stand up and walk on stage.

