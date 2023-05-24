Global Cybersecurity Firm Safetech Launches in London





Safetech Innovations Global Services (“Safetech”) launches today at Plexal, London, the innovation hub for tech changers.

With today’s announcement, Safetech combines unmatched global cybersecurity expertise with the UK’s heritage of being at the forefront of cyber development.

The launch will be one of the most significant Romanian private investments in the post-Brexit UK tech sector.

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cybersecurity firm Safetech Innovations Global Services (“Safetech”) was established today in London to address the UK’s critical infrastructure, including healthcare and financial services, which are among the most vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks. and provides cybersecurity services and training to organizations, retailers, local governments.

Safetech Innovation Global Services (PRNewsfoto/Safetech Innovation Global Services)

Over the past decade, Safetech’s parent company has been at the forefront of cybersecurity development in Romania, a global sector leader. Safetech officially launches in the UK today, combining Safetech’s unrivaled global cybersecurity expertise with the UK’s heritage at the forefront of cyber development. Safetech will also build a new Security Operations Center at Plexal Stratford, an innovation hub for tech changers and the site of the 2012 Olympic Park.

The launch is one of the most significant private investments in UK technology by a Romanian company since Brexit, creating highly skilled local jobs to serve clients around the world will do.

Safetech is a Department of Commerce and Trade sponsored organization.

“Anything with a digital interface can be hacked. But having cutting-edge technology is only half the battle to protect an organization from cybercrime. and how they prey on vulnerabilities.By combining the expertise of both, we can help our customers We keep it safe,” said Anca Stancu, co-founder and managing director of Safetech Innovations Global Services. “As a testament to the strength of the UK market, we are proud to launch Safetech here in London and continue our tradition of being at the forefront of cyber development.”

story continues

Romanian Ambassador to the UK, Laura Popescu, said: “We are delighted to celebrate Safetech’s launch in the UK as another example of a strong Romanian-UK partnership.” “Romania is a world leader in cybersecurity and we hope this significant investment in the UK technology sector will attract more business to both countries.”

“We are thrilled and humbled that Safetech has chosen to locate its headquarters in Plexal’s Stratford location, as well as to build a new security operations center here,” said Andrew Roughan, Plexal Chief Executive Officer. I am.” “Safetech epitomizes Plexal’s mission to bring together technology expertise and innovation from industry leaders to government policymakers to solve some of the biggest challenges facing the UK.”

