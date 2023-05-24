Meta’s business group implements latest job cuts





New York CNN —

Facebook parent company Meta on Wednesday began laying off its business groups as part of previously announced job cuts, according to social media posts by affected employees.

Meta employees in charge of operations, project management, marketing, policy, communications and risk analysis announced Wednesday morning on LinkedIn that they have been laid off.

The company did not disclose that layoffs were underway, but a Meta spokesperson told CNN that CEO Mark Zuckerberg will cut 10,000 jobs this year, with the impact He pointed to a March blog post announcing that members of the group of companies that will receive them will be notified this month.

Mr. Zuckerberg has previously said the group of companies would be the third and final major layoff in a massive layoff. Dismissed members of the Metas Technology and Recruitment team were notified within the past two months. Zuckerberg said in March that the smaller cuts could last until the end of 2023.

The 10,000 job cuts mark the second wave of significant layoffs at Meta in recent months. The company announced in November that it would cut 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of its workforce, in what would be the largest layoff in its history.

In September, Meta reported that it had 87,314 employees, according to its securities registration statement. The 11,000 job cuts announced in November and the 10,000 job cuts announced in March will reduce Metasu’s workforce to about 66,000, a total reduction of about 25%, assuming no additional jobs. becomes.

As Meta seeks to recover from repeated declines in revenue, intensifying competition, concerns over an increase in users, and large losses in its Reality Labs division, as the company focuses on building the so-called Metaverse, the reduction in personnel is expected. He said it was part of efficiency. Mr. Zuckerberg is also responsible for over-hiring, which saw strong demand for its products and online advertising early in the pandemic, but fell slightly as the world reopened.

The rebuilding strategy is showing early signs of success. Shares of Methus soared last month after the company posted a 3% year-on-year revenue increase in the first three months of 2023, reversing its three consecutive quarters of declining revenue. Still, profits were down nearly a quarter year-over-year, and ad spend, a measure of the health of the company’s core digital advertising business, was down 17% year-over-year.

During an earnings call with analysts last month, Zuckerberg said that when Meta began its efficiency efforts late last year, our business wasn’t performing as well as I’d hoped, but now it’s doing better than ever. He said he was working on the initiative from a vantage point.

But that leaves thousands of employees affected by layoffs.

Finding a job that interests you, that you can trust, and the right people to work with in the field is an unbelievable dream. And moments like this can be incredibly difficult, said one employee affected by Wednesday’s layoff in a LinkedIn post. Employees called the disconnection a shock to the system.

