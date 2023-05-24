Microsoft appeals against UK oversight body’s veto over Activision Blizzard acquisition | Microsoft Microsoft





Microsoft has appealed the UK competition watchdog’s decision to block the $69 billion ($56 billion) takeover of Call of Duty creator Activision Blizzard.

The US tech company confirmed last month that it had filed a formal appeal against the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) verdict on the deal. The lawsuit will be contested in the Court of Competition Appeals (CAT).

Activision argued last month that the CMA’s decision was a sign that the UK was apparently shutting down. Microsoft, which makes the Xbox game console, said the CMA move would stifle innovation and investment in the UK.

Legal experts said the CMA’s decision could be a fatal blow to a deal approved by the EU this month.

Both the CMA and the EU’s enforcement agency, the European Commission, have focused on cloud gaming, which allows users to stream video games stored on remote servers to their devices.

The CMA said the deal would hurt competition in its field, and the Commission agreed, but accepted Microsoft’s concessions. The breach involves Microsoft offering a 10-year free license to European consumers who purchased his Activision PC and console games to stream them on other cloud gaming services. Activisions’ hit titles also include World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and Candy Crush.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said the EU has implemented a very thorough and systematic process to gain a comprehensive understanding of the game.

The deal is also facing obstacles in the United States, with the Federal Trade Commission suing to block it. The filing of a formal appeal to CAT was first reported by Bloomberg and Sky News.

Announcing the CMA’s decision in April, Martin Coleman, chairman of the independent panel of experts conducting the investigation, said: “Microsoft is already in a strong position in cloud gaming and is off to a head start over other competitors, and this deal will strengthen that advantage and undermine Microsoft’s new and innovative competitors. ability to let

Gareth Mills, a partner at British law firm Charles Russell Speechlis, said the appeal would show Microsoft is willing to use significant resources to test the CMA’s determination to uphold its earlier decision. said there is. He added, “The EU’s approval (albeit conditional) of the acquisition of Activision could give both parties an opportunity to find a third avenue, but that would be very different from the tone and attitudes currently being expressed. It will mark a change in the

