Plane Crashed Off Half Moon Bay Owned by Google Co-Founder Firm





The plane that crashed about 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay on Saturday, killing two people, was owned by the Palo Alto investment firm of Google co-founder Sergey Brines. The company confirmed.

Bayshore Global Management, a Palo Alto-based company founded in 2006 by Brin and his now-ex-wife Anne Wojcicki, said de Havilland was scheduled to fly from Northern California to Hawaii in January 2018. Confirmed ownership of a DHC-6-400 Twin Otter Seaplane. Saturday, according to a statement.

Unfortunately, we can confirm that an aircraft associated with our office had an accident at sea during a ferry flight, the statement said. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of the crew members. We are providing support to the family and will continue to do so for as long as they need it.

The plane crashed into the sea at around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, shortly after May Day, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The unidentified pilot and co-pilot died in the accident.

The company added that the plane and the two dead pilots have not yet been recovered from the crash site.

Similarly, once weather and sea conditions become safer, the company is working to ensure that all available resources are available to assist with recovery efforts, a company spokeswoman said.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the NTSB is investigating whether the pilot failed to transfer fuel from the auxiliary tank to the main tank.

Normally, this type of plane wouldn’t be able to fly very far, but it was equipped with a ferrytank system that would allow it to fly long distances, NTSB spokeswoman Sarah Taylor-Surrick told The Chronicle in an email. Stated. According to one of our investigators, this is a normal occurrence.

