IBM, Google Award University of Chicago $150 Million for Quantum Computing Project





The funds will be used to develop a “quantum-centric supercomputer” jointly with the University of Tokyo.

Share this article IBM is investing $100 million and Google plans to invest another $50 million. The goal is to deliver a new supercomputing system by 2033. This announcement at the G7 summit is the latest in a series of investments in higher education from IBM and Google.

A new investment in the University of Chicago aims to build the world’s first “quantum-centric supercomputer.”

The university announced during the G7 summit in Japan on Sunday that tech giants IBM and Google would invest $100 million and $50 million respectively in the university. While each company has slightly different investment goals, they all agree that all $150 million will go into quantum computing.

Funding will be shared with the University of Tokyo. The United States and Japan have announced other agreements to strengthen cooperation on various economic issues.

“Achieving large-scale breakthroughs in quantum technology will require deep and productive collaboration with a wide range of partners in industry, academia, and governments around the world,” said University of Chicago President Paul Aribisatos in a statement. I need it,” he said.

IBM’s $100 million investment will help develop the world’s first 100,000-qubit system by 2033. According to IBM, such developments will improve the accuracy and speed of supercomputers. This allows the technology to perform more useful functions.

One of the reasons the company chose to invest in the University of Chicago is because of the Chicago Quantum Exchange. The Exchange operates a 124-mile quantum network to study long-range quantum communications.

“We recognize how difficult it is to build a 100,000-qubit system,” IBM said in a statement. “But we see the way in front of us. We have a list of known knowns and known unknowns.”

Google’s $50 million investment includes graduate and undergraduate research projects, as well as research grants for faculty. Google also aims to further foster entrepreneurship in the field of quantum computing, training the physicists and other experts needed to develop a “full-fledged fault-tolerant quantum computer.”

Google has promised to share its advanced quantum processor with researchers at the University of Chicago.

“Advancing the field of quantum computing is a formidable challenge that requires universities, businesses and governments to work together to ensure responsible development and broader benefits to society,” the company said in a statement.

These investments are the latest in a trend for technology companies to pour money into human resources and research projects at US institutions.

Google is expanding its accredited programs at community colleges in mid-2022. We then launched a pilot program in June 2022 to bring these programs to more local community colleges.

