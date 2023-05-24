Senate Democrats write to Google about concerns over location data for abortion seekers





Washington CNN —

Nearly a dozen Democratic senators wrote to Google this week, asking how it deletes location histories when users visit sensitive places like abortion clinics, and the company promised to keep the data. He expressed concern that it was not being removed on an ongoing basis.

The letter, dated Monday and led by Senators Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Maisie Hirono, describes the types of places Google considers sensitive and how far in advance the company will automatically delete visit history. I’m asking Google for an answer on how long it will take.

The letter notes that tests conducted by The Washington Post and other privacy advocates found that Google did not promptly or consistently delete user records of visits to fertility centers at family planning clinics. issued in response to

The data is highly personal and contains information about reproductive health care, the senators wrote. We are also concerned that it may be used to target advertisements for services that are unnecessary or potentially physically, psychologically or emotionally harmful.

Concerns over the security of location data have surged in Washington since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, opening the door for state laws to limit or punish abortion seekers. Under these laws, states could force technology companies to provide location data that could reveal whether a person has illegally sought an abortion, privacy advocates say. It says.

The senators argued that Google would delete sensitive location data without consistently deleting it, adding that publicly announcing it could be viewed as a deceptive act, noting that Google’s conduct It hinted that it could be the basis for an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, which has powers to crack down on unfair conduct. and deceptive commercial practices.

Google on Wednesday declined to comment on the senator’s letter, instead pointing to CNN a blog post that answered some, but not all, of the senator’s questions.

According to an updated blog post dated May 12, Google has identified sensitive locations as counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment centers, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics, and more. Defined to include In general medical institutions (hospitals, etc.), visits may continue.

However, the blog post does not address the senator’s request for Google to explain what it means by claiming data is deleted immediately after a visit.

