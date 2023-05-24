STILFOLD partners with Georgia Tech to teach engineers ‘industrial origami’





The Georgia Tech School of Civil and Environmental Engineering has partnered with Stockholm-based startup STILFOLD to pioneer a pioneering effort to teach students innovative new approaches to sustainable manufacturing, inspired by the Japanese art of origami. Expanded.

STILFOLD is a design and technology startup pioneering the use of curvilinear folding and robotics to build things in a more sustainable way. Dubbed “industrial origami,” the company’s groundbreaking technology involves using robots to fold flat metal plates around curves to create strong, sustainable new structures. This technology is currently being used to build a lightweight electric bike called the STILRIDE 1. And the world’s first climate-neutral car (in partnership with Polestar).

STILFOLD will now work with Georgia Tech’s School of Civil and Environmental Engineering to advance the school’s existing origami engineering program, introducing students to an innovative suite of sustainable manufacturing techniques.

STILFOLD will share insights on curve folding and its pioneering “industrial origami” software and hardware with Georgia Tech students and how innovative approaches to manufacturing will streamline the production process and reduce costs. reduce and teach engineers how they can minimize their environmental impact.

Georgia Tech students will have the opportunity to visit the company’s headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, as well as gain hands-on experience using STILFOLD’s advanced manufacturing technology. STILFOLD will start working on an origami engineering program this fall, and students will be able to visit Stockholm next spring.

This new initiative will also create exciting opportunities for knowledge sharing between STILFOLD and Georgia Tech. Both organizations will work together to explore new technologies and innovations in the field of civil and environmental engineering related to the concept of “industrial origami”.

This partnership supports STILFOLD’s mission to stay at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing, transforming the way things are made and developing manufacturing solutions that benefit both people and the planet.

STILFOLD CEO and co-founder Jonas Nyvang commented: “This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to work closely with leading educational institutions to help develop the skills and knowledge of the next generation of engineers. We look forward to working with these young people to break exciting new ground and demonstrate the value of innovation and entrepreneurship in building a greener future for industry and the planet.”

Dr. Lauren Stewart, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Georgia Tech, commented: This initiative provides students with hands-on experience in advanced technology, structural engineering, and sustainable manufacturing.

In addition, students will have the opportunity to learn about our core values ​​of entrepreneurship directly from start-ups. We are delighted to work with an innovative company like STILFOLD and look forward to exploring new innovations and technologies to keep us at the forefront of this field. ”

