How to increase Google Drive cache size on Android

The Google Drive app on Android lets you manage collaborative work on the go. From that app, you can share files with collaborators and upload and download files. Considering how much I collaborate, it’s no surprise that I’ve tried the app at its pace.

Google Drive works as expected in most cases. However, I’ve noticed that sometimes problems occur and there is a simple solution to that problem by increasing the Google Drive cache size.

Unless you’re working with large files or working with small files all day long, you may never have a problem. But for those who push the Google Drive app to its limits, this handy trick will be exactly what you need to keep the app running smoothly.

Let’s just do that.

How to increase Google Drive cache

What you need: All you need is an Android device and the Google Drive app installed. Google Drive is installed by default on most Android smartphones, so you should be able to use it right away.

First, open the Google Drive app from your Android app drawer or home screen.

From this same menu, you can check your backups and storage.

near the bottom of the page,[キャッシュ サイズ]Find the entry and tap it.

You can also clear your Google Drive cache (more on this later).

In the popup that appears, increase the cache size from the default 250MB to 500 or 1000MB. Once you’ve done that, you can go back through the Settings app.

To do this, tap the left-facing arrow in the top left or swipe up from the bottom of the screen to close the Settings app, then drag the Settings app up to close it.

250 MB is the default cache size for Google Drive. Increasing this to 500 MB is a wise choice.

You should now be able to use the Google Drive app without any issues.

bonus tips

We hope that increasing the Google Drive app cache worked for you and that the software works as expected. If not, there’s one more thing you can do.[Google ドライブの設定]Back on the page,[キャッシュ サイズ]just above the[キャッシュのクリア]An entry is displayed.[キャッシュのクリア](when prompted, tap[OK]) to remove all cached items held by the app. Data cached within the app may be causing the problem.

I had to clear Google Drive cache many times to get Google Drive to run properly.

If your Google Drive is acting weird, here are two tips that will get you back on track without a hitch.

