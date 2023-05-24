Pixellot Announces Show S3 Camera | News





Pixellot has announced the Pixellot Show S3, which it claims to be the next generation AI automatic sports camera.

According to the company, the camera offers excellent image and sound quality, as well as advanced AI capabilities. It is based on eight years of field experience and supportive customer feedback, and is specifically designed to address the current challenges of sports organizations looking to live stream their matches easily and cost-effectively. Designed.

Pixellot said the S3 has a 12K three-camera array that delivers sharp, crisp video images. It offers a number of built-in modes such as broadcast view, tactical view for analysis, and full-pitch panoramic view.

According to Pixellot, the camera resolution has been increased by 50% compared to the previous generation model, which improves the AI ​​visual tracking algorithm and significantly improves ball and player tracking, resulting in a smoother experience. It is said that sophisticated video output can be obtained.

The camera system can operate in a variety of conditions for 19 different sports, including full pitch and small courts, indoors and outdoors, near and far from the pitch.

The size and weight of the camera have been greatly reduced, simplifying the installation process. A single cable connects all components, speeding the installation and setup process.

Pixellot CEO Alon Werber said: “We are excited to bring the Pixellot Show S3 to market and create a new standard for sports streaming as part of our end-to-end sports video and data solution.” S3’s superior image quality and improved AI Features enable unparalleled precision and clarity for sports streaming. We also worked to greatly simplify the system installation process, making it easier for sports organizations to scale at a faster and more cost-effective pace.

Pixellot co-founder and CTO Gal Oz added: “The Pixellot Show S3 represents another milestone in automated sports technology.” Combined with an open platform that integrates video, data and monetization capabilities, the S3 will enable sports organizations and coaches to reach a whole new level of quality. You will be able to capture and share your matches with S3 offers multiple capture modes to meet the needs of viewers and his coaching staff, and runs on Linux OS for advanced security and privacy.

