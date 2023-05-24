Microsoft updates Power Automate Cloud Flows with Copilot





Microsoft announced Tuesday at its annual Build conference that it is adding Copilot to Power Automate, its low-code software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for automating recurring tasks.

According to Stephen Siciliano, vice president of Power Automate at Microsoft, Copilot’s integration with GPT will be available across Cloud Flows within Power Automate.

Enterprises can design three types of cloud flows, including automated flows, immediate flows, and scheduled flows. In an automated flow, an event such as receiving an email from a specific person or mentioning your company on social media triggers an automated process.

Instant Flow can be activated with the click of a button, the company said in a blog post. Businesses can automate repetitive tasks from desktop or mobile devices. For example, instantly send a reminder to your team with the push of a button from your mobile device.

Automation built with the new Cloud Flow Designer and Copilot.

Scheduled flows can be triggered daily based on the time of day. One such flow is automating the daily upload of data to a database.

According to Siciliano, using Copilot with Power Automate cuts the time it takes to build cloud flows in half and makes cloud flows run more successfully.

According to Siciliano, flows built using that natural language are more likely to run next week than flows built from scratch using the typical drag-and-drop, point-and-click experience. about 1.8 times. So the idea here is, how can we help people get what they’re building faster?

Copilot for Automate was first previewed last October.

According to IDC analyst Maureen Fleming, the Copilots integration will make it easier for business users to adopt Power Automate and help developers automate flows faster.Guidance and suggestions from her Copilot during construction reduces the training required [and] It improves business confidence, she said.

Copilot within Automate is currently only available in the preview environment.

Get the action SDK for desktop flows in Power Automate

According to Microsoft, as part of the Power Automate update, companies can now design Action SDKs for desktop flows. Desktop Flow allows you to automate your desktop and web workflows.

According to Microsoft, the new Action SDK for Desktop Flow will allow developers to create custom actions to speed up development. Enterprise developers or users can access custom her actions developed by your organization and include them in desktop her flows.

A Power Automate Visual Studio template for desktop is also available on Nuget.org to help you get started creating your actions.

The rollout of the Actions SDK for Desktop Flow should help enterprise workers, especially those who haven’t yet or are just starting to adopt robotic process automation (RPA), Fleming said. says.

Additionally, Microsoft is previewing Work Queues, which will allow enterprise users to manage tasks and automation assigned to chatbots across desktop flows, Siciliano said.

Work queues help prioritize work items, ensuring that the highest priority items are completed first, regardless of whether they’re handled through digital workers, human workers, or integrations, the company says. said in a statement. The work queue orchestrator decides which item to pick next based on factors such as when it was added to the queue and its priority level.

Both the Desktop Flow and Work Queue Action SDKs are currently in preview.

Microsoft has also integrated Copilot into other Power Apps such as Power BI and Power Pages.

Users can quickly create and adjust reports, generate and edit DAX calculations, create descriptive summaries, and ask questions about data all in a conversational language, all while using Copilot in Power BI, the company said. increase.

Copilots and Power Pages integration will enable businesses to use generative AI to speed up the website building process, including text generation, web page layout, image creation, and site theme editing using natural language processing .

Businesses can also add Power Virtual Agents chatbots to Power Pages sites that use generative AI to instantly respond to user questions, he added.

These features are also in preview, Microsoft said.

