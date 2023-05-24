Louisiana Tech students apply their Air Force project knowledge through fellowship programs.





Through the Global Strike National Security Fellowship Program, Louisiana Tech students apply their academic knowledge to real-world Department of Defense projects.

The fellowship program is a collaborative effort of the Air Force Global Attack Command, the Cyber ​​Innovation Center, and the Louisiana Tech Applied Research Corporation.

This effort is funded through the AFGSC Partnership Brokerage Agreement with CIC to provide students in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and similar fields with opportunities to work on specific Air Force challenges.

Dr. Smeet Dua, Fellowship Program Director at LTARC, said the fellowship program will benefit AFGSC by leveraging highly skilled local talent, and at a lower cost than traditional government contractors. He said he would be able to deal with complex issues and at the same time have a one-year opportunity to recruit these fellows after graduation. .. Fellows are given a unique opportunity to put into practice the knowledge gained through their research in solving real-world problems that impact national security.

Ten third-year fellowship students presented their project results at the AFGSC Principal Investigator’s Office held at CIC on May 9. The projects for the third year of the fellowship are:

The Striker Data Analytics Platform (SDAP) provides AFGSC leaders with a data-driven product for managing talent. The Common Integration Environment (CIE) enhances the overall functionality and reliability of the AFGSC simulation system. System equivalence and optimization (SEO) helps you analyze your decisions using the relationships between requirements, resources, and risks. The A4W initiative helps identify proficiency of weapon loaders and their potential for use as general airmen in other missions.

As of May, over three years, 35 students have entered the fellowship program, and 10 have won job offers or other opportunities in high-demand technical careers.

Fellow Brandon Rogers, working on the SDAP project, received a job offer in his third year of the program. He said the program was a great stepping stone for his career as it gave him valuable experience and the opportunity to apply his knowledge.

This fellowship offers multiple opportunities to collaborate with various companies, giving you a unique opportunity to exhibit your work in a company setting. Rogers said he received a job offer the same day after demonstrating one of his fellowship-created tools.

Additionally, Jonathan McBride, a Fellow of the program, has utilized Dante software to provide information that has saved the Air Force $10 million in the interim. McBride was Dante’s modeling and simulation lead for the physical features, personnel and systems of nuclear security in support of the multi-billion dollar Weapons Generation Facility military construction project.

Dr. Paul Hausgen, Associate Principal Scientist at AFGSC, said cost overruns provided cost savings when the program faced cancellation, and McBride’s investment not only saved money, but also helped preserve the program. Stated. His performance-oriented opinions directly drove efficiency improvements in physical design functions and future personnel support needed to provide facility security.

The fourth year of the fellowship program will run in the 2023-24 academic year.

