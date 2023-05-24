Biden administration backs Google in Supreme Court lyrics lawsuit





By Blake Britten

(Reuters) – The U.S. Attorney General of the Biden administration said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court should not consider the judgment Alphabet Google LLC won against lyric website Genius over allegations that Google copied Genius lyrics. Stated.

Attorney General Elizabeth Preroger said in a court brief that judges should uphold the Court of Appeals for the Second Federal Circuit’s ruling that the Genius lawsuit was preempted by federal copyright law.

A Google spokesperson said Wednesday that the company did not crawl or scrape websites for lyrics, and the attorney general and several courts ruled Genius’ claims were baseless. said to continue.

Genius representatives and the attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Genius, formerly known as Rap Genius, sued Google in New York state court in 2019 for posting lyrics transcriptions without permission at the top of Google search results.

Genius does not own the copyright of lyrics that are normally owned by artists or publishers. The group accused Google of violating its terms of service by stealing the work and reposting it on Google’s webpage.

Last year, the Second Circuit upheld a Manhattan federal court ruling that Genius’ breach of contract allegations were based on copyright concerns and could only be pursued in copyright litigation.

Genius told the Supreme Court that Google’s victory could allow tech giants to steal content from user-generated information-aggregating sites like Reddit, eBay and Wikipedia without repercussions. said.

Google said it had a license to the lyrics, and Genius wanted to ignore the true copyright owner and invent new rights in what they called a contract.

Prelogger Tuesday criticized the Second Circuit’s proposal that copyright law adamantly prohibits contract claims based on a promise not to copy a creative work.

But the attorney general recommended dismissing the petition, saying it was unclear whether Genius could prove it had a valid contract with Google.

Preloger also said there was little indication that another appeals court would have treated the case differently.

(Reporter Blake Britten in Washington)

