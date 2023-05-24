UPDATE: Michigan Announces Largest Effort in State History to Achieve Global Semiconductor Dominance





MEDC’s New Semiconductor Talent Action Team Reflects Michigan’s EV/Mobility Student Recruitment Activity and Drives Record Public-Private Semiconductor Partnerships with Major Michigan Employers, Public Universities and Community Colleges

Today, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Michigan will launch the largest-ever program to promote careers, recruit talent and attract new companies to fill jobs in Michigan’s growing semiconductor industry. announced the launch of a campaign for

Joined by Michigan education and business leaders and Michigan Development Economics Corporation (MEDC) Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Solutions and Engagement Officer Kelly Ebersole Singh, Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist II said: We outlined our plans to make Michigan a top state for talent solutions. The global semiconductor industry at this morning’s virtual press conference. You can view and download a recording of the press conference here.

“Michigan is doing everything in our power to make clear that Michigan is the best place to start and grow a business in the semiconductor industry because of our talented people,” said Gilchrist II. . “Michigan is a world leader, a center of advanced manufacturing and innovation, and has aggressively expanded its semiconductor industry footprint,” he said. “Let us continue to work together to bring home advanced manufacturing and critical supply chains while creating economic opportunity everywhere and building a brighter future for Michigan.”

MEDC’s Semiconductor Talent Action Team (TAT) is a public-private partnership dedicated to making Michigan a leading state for semiconductor talent solutions and growth. The TAT builds on Great Lakes’ efforts to bring a critical semiconductor supply chain back onshore to Michigan, creating high-paying jobs and reducing delays and shortages. Michigan seeks to support research and development and manufacturing facilities, and increasing the supply of engineers and technicians is critical to semiconductor success.

Michigan’s Semiconductor TAT has already successfully built a consortium that includes seven higher education partners, 15 semiconductor employers, and two industry associations that will work with the state to develop It focuses on the role of five semiconductors in demand in

Computer Engineers Electrical Engineers Industrial/Process Engineers Semiconductor Process Technicians Maintenance and Repair Workers

To support this effort, we launched an online application today that allows prospective members of the Higher Education Consortium to apply for grants of up to $3 million for:

Create a new Michiganda Semiconductor Scholarship Incentive Program that mirrors the state’s popular EV/mobility student recruitment campaign. The Michigander EV Scholars Program has already recruited more than 30 University of Michigan students who are eligible for scholarships of up to $10,000, and more than 200 students actively participate in networking and programming with industry leaders doing. Developing a semiconductor education curriculum and flexible training model to invigorate career paths into his five in-demand positions. Expand and launch new PK-12 semiconductor initiatives and advocacy activities, including skills boot camps.

Ebersole Singh said Michigan was the first state in the nation to establish a consortium that successfully identified the key skills and competencies most needed by employers to drive the future development of the microchip industry. said to be one of

“Michigan leads the nation in an ‘all inclusive’ consortium that has successfully identified the key skills and competencies most needed by employers to drive future microchip industry development.” said Ebersole Singh. “It’s not just the Whitmer administration or the MEDC saying so,” added Ebersole Singh. “This is what we are hearing from semiconductor industry leaders who are encouraged and excited about what Michigan is working on now.”

Also joining today’s announcement is Santa J. Ono, President of the University of Michigan. Teresa K. Woodruff, interim president of Michigan State University; Wayne State University President and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Mark Lawrence Cornbleu. Michigan Technological University President Richard J. Kobec. Delta University President Michael Gavin. Lansing Community College Dean Steve Robinson. Rose B. Bellanca, President and CEO of Washtenaw Community College. John McLaughlin, KLA Global ESG Leader and Ann Arbor Site Leader. Jianwei Dong, CEO of Bay City-based SK Siltron CSS.

Today’s news builds on May 16’s announcement of new public-private partnerships with semiconductor company KLA, Belgium-based innovation hub imec, University of Michigan, Washtenault Community College and General Motors. A global semiconductor center of excellence will be established in Michigan. . The partnership was announced by KLA CEO Rick Wallace during a keynote address at imec’s ITF World Event focused on semiconductor advancements and technology solutions in Antwerp, Belgium this week.

KLA Headquarters

Michigan’s proven leadership in advanced manufacturing in the semiconductor sector includes SK Siltron CSS, which cut the ribbon for a $300 million manufacturing facility in Bay City in September 2022, and Michigan’s largest polysilicon producer. This is evident in companies such as one Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation.we

Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation

Hemlock was chosen as the location for the signature of Governor Whitmer’s CHIPS legislative directive due to its key role in Michigan’s growing semiconductor industry. In September 2022, Hemlock announced plans to invest $375 million in its Thomas Township facility and create 170 jobs, creating polysilicon production critical to Michigan’s semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. It further cements Hemlock’s long-term commitment to continued production.

Today’s announcement also builds on the Semiconductor Career and Apprentice Network (SCAN program) to create pathways and opportunities for job seekers and help semiconductor companies attract and develop a diverse, innovative and skilled workforce. , create tools and systems to maintain Announced in May 2022, the state was one of only three states at the time to begin this planning work to define curricula to support both workers and employers in the global semiconductor industry.

As the demand for semiconductors continues, Michigan’s growing semiconductor ecosystem in recruiting, training, and manufacturing will establish Michigan as an industry leader.

Learn why leading semiconductor companies choose to invest and grow in Michigan at www.michiganbusiness.org/why-michigan/.

About the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is Michigan’s marketing arm and a leading advocate for business development, employment awareness and community development focused on growing the Michigan economy. For more information about MEDC and its efforts, please visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Puremichigan® tourism information, start your journey at www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.michiganbusiness.org/press-releases/2023/05/semiconductor-superiority/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos