Mobile Networks at Altitude Accelerate Industrial Drone Technology





UK 1900 km test produces valuable BVLOS flight data Carbon footprint study reveals environmental benefits Industrial drone technology success depends on understanding customer needs

Basically, the idea of ​​drones in the skies delivering goods and providing a variety of cutting-edge services is very compelling. Industrial drone technology is widely seen as an enabler across multiple sectors, predictably expanding courier operations, but also revolutionizing medicine, agriculture, search and rescue, humanitarian aid distribution and digital imaging. Brings

With so many ideas being considered, the problem is not lack of imagination. Obstacles are more real and one of the biggest obstacles is how to open the sky safely. Despite the scale of the challenge, Tom Guy, Managing Director of BT Group’s Incubation Division and others, and his team are committed to bringing industrial drone technology into the hands of customers and helping them understand the issues that matter most to them. We are on a mission to allow you to start solving for. .

Understand where drones can make a difference

At an invitation-only press conference, Guy made it clear that he doesn’t believe in innovation for innovation’s sake. Applications should provide value and solve real pain points. And his team spends time with clients every day to understand their working practices and identify where drones and other solutions leveraging BT’s networking assets can make a difference.

etc. is located within BT Group’s digital division and builds on the assets of the corporate model. And to move fast, the incubator department incorporates a startup mindset into its operations to speed up the process of testing ideas on the market. It’s not just about buying beanbags or reading books, Guy comments, reminding audiences that a product will only last if it addresses a real problem.

The applications Etc is currently considering fall into three broad categories: fintech, healthtech, and drones. And the group is using partnerships to further accelerate the development process. Guy said we don’t have to build everything ourselves.

One of the flagship projects in the field of industrial drone technology, Project Skyway is an ambitious initiative led by BT partner Altitude Angel and backed by the UK Government’s Future Flight Challenge to build the world’s largest and longest running drone. building a highway network.

Recognizing the importance of expanding its initial scope and laying a long-term foundation, BT has announced a 5 million GPB investment in Altitude Angel in January 2023. This financial backing opens the door to extending the Skyway Corridor beyond the planned 165 miles. Thousands of miles of skyway infrastructure linking towns, cities, transport and package delivery hubs across the UK.

medical logistics corridor

In addition to the details, in April 2023 the BT Group will use its network to test the health benefits of its network in a drone trial linking two hospitals in the Midlands, Coventry University Hospital, and the Warwickshire NHS Trust sites in Coventry and Rugby, UK. announced that it will explore the possibility of providing care and medical care.

The successful flight of a drone to deliver medical supplies was an important milestone for the team as it was the UK’s first land-based beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) test. Working with his drone partner Skyfarer, the group completed over 30 hours worth of BVLOS flight during testing and had no reported defects or failures.

Smooth operation is remarkable given the complex airspace and proximity to urban areas. The drone has flown over 1,900 km in total, and the altitude-optimized BT connection has taken him 220 km in one day.

Point-to-point delivery has the potential to be a game changer in areas such as healthcare, and has environmental benefits as well. Dave Pankhurst, Director of Drones at BT Group, said transportation times are significantly reduced, which is crucial for perishables. We believe that reducing our carbon footprint has significant benefits.

A study on carbon footprint reduction (conducted as part of SkyFire’s medical logistics activities) found that using unmanned aerial vehicles reduced CO2 emissions by 99.98% compared to using diesel vans for deliveries. It turned out that And even if ground transportation is electrified, it will still be profitable, highlighting the point-to-point advantage of industrial drone technology.

complex puzzles

Hands-on demonstrations, such as healthcare delivery trials, are essential to helping stakeholders identify the best pathways to resolve ski conflicts and allow airspace to be safely shared. It’s a complex puzzle, but it paves the way for combining ground-based sensors and airborne connectivity to get data feeds from a variety of sources to monitor and control industrial drone activity.

Designed specifically for drone applications, mobile SIMs bring industrial technology to life. But it is also important that the processes and people are on the same page, not just learning about customer needs, but also proving connectivity services to carriers. And, as I said earlier, there is no shortage of ideas for future applications.

