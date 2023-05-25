What was announced at Microsoft Build 2023





AI is a big part of this year’s Microsoft Build and is integrated into a wide range of Microsoft products, including Windows 11. Microsoft has announced the availability of Windows Copilot, Bing Chat plugin, Azure AI Studio, Copilot stack, and more.

Microsoft Build, the Windows manufacturer’s annual developer conference, started yesterday. The company appears to have landed a new business lease following its investment in OpenAI, and it’s paying off significantly.

It goes without saying that artificial intelligence (AI) is a big part of the event. The company integrates AI into its products from both a consumer-centric perspective and a developer-facing perspective.

In his first keynote, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella compared:[A] what i always love [Steve] Jobs described the computer as the bicycle of the mind. However, there was an upgrade last November. ”

“With the launch of ChatGPT, we moved from bicycles to steam engines. It was a mosaic moment for this generation of AI platforms,” Nadella said.

Microsoft invested $1 billion in ChatGPT developer OpenAI in July 2019. ChatGPT has become one of the fastest growing platforms of all time, leading to an additional $10 billion investment from Microsoft for him.

“It’s not like I joined the company on January 1st and said, ‘Let’s start doing press releases.’ It feels like it’s being injected all over the layer, right?” Nadella said in his first keynote.

“So we started with tools on GitHub, or Copilot on GitHub. When it comes to business processes, it’s Copilot for Dynamics 365.”

Nadella continued by highlighting Security Copilot, AI for the web, Bing, Microsoft Edge, LinkedIn, Azure OpenAI API, and more. Since then, the company has provided over 50 new updates for its users.

Chief among them is the integration of AI into the latest flagship computer operating systems. Windows Copilot is an AI assistant available in the Windows 11 taskbar. This tool can summarize text, control system settings, assist with searches, and more.

Microsoft also brings the Bing search engine to ChatGPT. It was trained on GPT-3.5, a large-scale language model released in March 2022, so the chatbot answers may be a little out of date, considering that we don’t get answers from the internet. Bing Chat integrated into ChatGPT could be a game-changer for both companies.

More importantly, Microsoft also offers first- and third-party plugins for Bing Chat that businesses can use to integrate AI web search tools into their products. Additionally, these plugins are built on the same standards that OpenAI introduced for ChatGPT.

This means that the Bing Chat plugin can work across Bing Chat (web, Microsoft Edge Sidebar, ChatGPT, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Windows Copilot, and possibly future Copilot-based products and services). increase.

Microsoft Copilot Plugin Developer

Source: Microsoft

Additionally, Azure AI Studio enables developers to build intelligent AI apps and application copilots. Azure AI Studio is an enterprise-grade product fully managed by Microsoft. More importantly, Azure AI Studio allows a developer to access his OpenAI model and use it with internal or external data.

Microsoft also makes the entire Copilot stack available to developers. This includes Microsoft’s AI infrastructure, underlying models, AI orchestration, and common extensibility.

Additional Microsoft Build Day 1 products, services, and updates include Azure AI Safety, provisioned throughput SKUs for Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Fabric (data analytics), and more.

This year’s Microsoft Build is a hybrid event, running through May 25, 2023. Check here for more updates.

Image credit: Shutterstock

