Google Bard now has a new feature to add images to responses





Google has announced new features for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard. Google has revealed on its experiment update page that the AI ​​bot will now serve images along with responses it deems relevant. This page is dedicated to listing changes related to Google Bard.

Starting with answers in English, Bard can now pull in images from Google Search, so he can get visually informative answers. ” says the page. Users will also be able to ask for images directly from her Bard. Bard shows the source of each image.

Google says images help users communicate their ideas more effectively. Bring concepts to life, make recommendations more compelling, and enhance responses when asked for visual information.

How to use the new Google Bards features

To get started with Google Bard, visit bard.google.com. Sign in with your email address. As mentioned earlier, Google Bard users can directly ask Bard to display images in their search output. For example, you can ask Google Bard to suggest sunscreens available in India with images.

Show full image

Screenshot of bard results with images

Google Bard is built on the company’s latest language and conversational capabilities, powered by the Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). Google Bard can provide different responses to the same or similar prompts or questions, and users can ask Bard to generate a new response if they want a different one. Google Bard is therefore better suited for more creative endeavors, such as generating code for programs or adding captions to photos. From fast food chains like Wendy’s to technology, AI is everywhere as more and more companies embrace AI technology. Giants like Microsoft. At the annual developer conference Google I/O event 2023, the company made a series of announcements related to artificial intelligence. At I/O 2023, Google caught up with Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing by introducing a new search feature that uses AI to provide more helpful responses to user queries. In addition, Google announced a major update to its AI-powered personal assistant, Google Bard Now.

Get all the tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.See more Fewer topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/google-bard-gets-a-new-function-will-now-add-images-to-its-responses-11684926679109.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos