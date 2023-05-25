ZGC Forum held in Beijing to promote global technical cooperation in contrast to US decoupling push





Engineers of a service robot company installing service robots at Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science Park in Haidian District, Beijing, China, August 15, 2022 (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

The Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum, a major technology forum, kicked off in Beijing on Thursday, spotlighting cutting-edge scientific and technological innovations in a wide range of emerging fields, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum science, to bring innovation to the world. cooperation aimed at promoting

The ZGC Forum, May 25-30, will highlight China’s efforts to promote global cooperation on technology in stark contrast to the United States, which promotes ideological protectionism and technological segregation. will be emphasized, experts said.

Highlighting a strong global trend for cooperation despite turmoil, the forum will invite guests from more than 80 countries and territories and nearly 200 international organizations and institutions. About 120 top experts, including 17 Nobel laureates, will deliver keynote speeches, with foreign speakers accounting for more than 40% of all talks, according to official data.

Themed “Open Cooperation for a Shared Future”, the forum will consist of over 150 activities and 55 parallel forums on a wide range of topics including AI, quantum science and brain-computer interfaces. More than 650 technology companies, including 120 foreign companies and organizations, will participate in the event, and technology achievements from more than 40 countries and regions will seek cooperation agreements.

“Judging from the size of the forum, we can see that the willingness of the global technology industry to cooperate has not changed. Everyone still wants a stable and predictable technology ecosystem that fosters long-term development. , that’s what people want,” Ma Jihua, a veteran technology analyst, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

The ZGC Forum is held in Beijing’s famous high-tech district Zhongguancun, which embodies China’s innovation-driven growth and carries an important mission of pursuing national technological progress. Building the ZGC Forum into a national platform to promote global exchanges and cooperation on high-tech innovation is an important decision taken by China’s supreme leader.

Launched in 2007, the forum has grown into a global, inclusive, open, high-level international event to promote innovation in science and technology.

Vice Minister of Science and Technology Wu Zhaohui recently told reporters, “I hope to send a message to the world that through this forum, the door to China’s science and technology cooperation will be opened even wider.”

Sun Yuzhong, a researcher at the Institute of Computational Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the forum was an important event that demonstrated China’s openness to global science and technology cooperation, despite the US government’s efforts to crack down on such efforts. He said it was. Global Times on Wednesday.

As part of its containment strategy against China, the U.S. government has launched a campaign to contain China’s technological advances, including cracking down on Chinese tech companies and restricting exports of some high-tech products such as chips to China.

But the campaign and other factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have not stopped China from advancing emerging technologies such as AI, quantum computing and new energy vehicles, analysts said.

“Another poignant message from this year’s forum is that three years of pandemics have not hindered the progress of China’s high-end, cutting-edge technology,” Sun said, adding that China has made progress in certain areas, including the world. noted that significant progress has been made in Leading the field of new energy vehicles.

ZGC Forum suspended in 2022 due to pandemic. This year’s forum will be the leading platform to showcase the latest innovations and advancements in areas such as the Metaverse, robotics and smart cars. More than 2,500 projects participate in competitions that compete for cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements.

“Professionals from all over the world gathered in Beijing to participate in this forum, which is also a sign of their confidence in China’s scientific and technological development. This shows that the Chinese market is still very attractive to the world. “It will contribute to the development of this market,” Ma said.

Organizers said this year’s forum will also host several “firsts”, including the inaugural Women’s Innovation Forum and the Data Security Governance and Development Forum.

