THEATERWORKS GOES INNOVATIVE AND IMMERSIVE FOR 2023-24 SEASON





TheaterWorks Hartford wants to give audiences a glimpse into the future, not just a return to business as usual, as the theater world continues to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero plans the upcoming 2023-24 season to include innovative technology, a variety of storytelling formats (such as rock opera and media-enhanced monologues), and undocumented social issues. An immersive season with shows that touch upon the most pressing social issues in the world. Daily life of immigrants and essential workers.

Over the past few years, directors have tried to motivate people to return to theaters after the coronavirus pandemic, but we’ve learned a lot about innovation, Ruggiero said. We learned innovative tools. Good play is only part of what people want. I believe that this is the goal of theater.

As with this season, TheatreWorks 2023-24 line-up will include four plays plus the holiday tradition Christmas on the Rocks. Ruggiero said summer performances and special events are also planned and will be announced at another time.

Theaters will poll audiences online or through questionnaires distributed with flyers at the show to present a final list of titles under consideration for theater-goers to vote for. Ruggielio said three of the four plays he has been selected for this season have been in the top five votes.

Special to Jessica Hill/Courant

TheaterWorks Hartford Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said the upcoming 2023-24 season will include a variety of storytelling formats and shows that touch upon compelling social issues.

Here’s the line-up for next season:

Lizzie, 29th September to 22nd October 2023. A rock her opera depicting Lizzie Bordens’ parental troubles (she murdered her parents with her ax in Fall River, Massachusetts in 1892). “Lizzie” is a serious rock opera by Stephen Cheslick Demeyer. , Tim Manners and Alan Stevens Hewitt. It will be directed by Rainie Sakakura at Theatreworks, with Erica R. Games serving as music director. The show is sung until the end. In other words, there is no dialogue between songs. A concept album has been recorded and is available on several music streaming services. Ruggiero, who grew up in Massachusetts, said he had wanted to do a show based on Lizzie Borden’s story for years. Her previous musical about her was East Her Hadham’s Good Speed ​​Her Opera House in 2002. Ruggiero portrays Lizzie as if Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Six had a child, and Lizzie was actually written before Six, with a similar simulated rock concert framework. points out. Ruggiero had Sakakura, who had worked with him on Goodspeed’s Grand Night for Singing, lead Lizzie. I felt that a female director and choreographer was essential to the much-analyzed and misunderstood story of a murderer.

“The Garbologists,” February 2-25, 2024. Lindsey Joel’s play is a tribute to essential workers and a celebration of their diversity. Both of her characters are New York City health workers. One is white, male, working class and very experienced. The other is a black, female, Ivy League graduate and newcomer. It will be the only show of the season directed by Ruggiero himself. “This is a crazy garbage truck that makes good use of sound immersion technology,” he said. “A funny and amazing show about friendship.

“Sanctuary City”, March 29 to April 22, 2024. When Martina Majok graduated from Yale School of Drama in 2012, her thesis production was the emotional family drama Petty Harbour. Over the past decade, Majok has won a Pulitzer Prize for her cost of living and is currently working on the new musical, Gatsby, which is set to premiere next year. Theaterworks is presenting her Obie Award-winning play Sanctuary City. The film tells the story of two illegal teenage immigrants who depend on their love and friendship to survive. Ruggiero chose the play not only for its attractive theatrical reasons, but also because Hartford is a sanctuary city. He entered into a special co-directing partnership with Long Wharf Theater artistic director Jacob G. Padone and filmmaker Pedro Bermudez, with whom Ruggiero collaborated on The Sound Inside TheatreWorks.

Sandra, 29 May to 22 June 2024. The final show of the season is a new one-woman thriller from David Kale that premiered in Massachusetts last year. Kale is well known to Connecticut audiences. He starred in the musical Floyd and Claire Beneath the Western Sky in 2007, and in 2001 he starred in the one-man show The Perfect Getaway at Real Art Ways, where he made his debut at Long Wharf. and Dahl Orlander-Smith at the premiere of The Blue Album. He also taught at Yale University. Cale is often featured in his own work, but this one was written for a woman. In classic noir style, it involves a search for a missing friend. Theaterworks welcomes multimedia theater visionary Jared Mezocchi, who worked on two shows at Theatreworks during the COVID-19 shutdown, “Someone Elses House” and “Russian Troll Farm.” act as director. Sandra will also showcase creative content and video technology designed by Camila Tassi.

As for Christmas on the Rocks, Ruggiero continues to want to give Christmas a new lease of life each year. Jen Cody returns after playing female roles for the past two seasons. A new Elf on the Shelf scene was added last year, shortening or enhancing many of the familiar ones. No dates have been announced, but Christmas on the Rocks typically runs from late November through Christmas.

Theaterworks, which lost half of its subscribers due to COVID-19, has worked to rebuild a stable audience with its often edgy and progressive theatrical productions. Even at half the size of its predecessor, the subscriber base compares favorably with larger, older regional theaters across the state.

TheaterWorks was one of the few regional theaters to attempt a full season in 2020 and 2021, even though the building itself was closed due to the pandemic. By experimenting with virtual productions such as The Russian His Troll Farm and the immersive outdoor theater Walden, TheaterWorks has been able to expand the variety of shows possible.

The theater, like Sanctuary City, is looking for more production partners and other funding opportunities to bring its goals to life. Last year, TheatreWorks received a $155,000 Connecticut Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The company created its own Rob Ruggiero Innovation Fund campaign specifically to support new technologies used in its productions.

Theaterworks plans to run some performances in 2023 and 2024 that require masks, but most performances will be maskless. We also want to offer a streaming version of him for those who can’t make it to the space at 233 Pearl Street, Hartford.

I know people say this all the time, but I’m very excited about this season, said Ruggiero. We have to keep going in the right direction. People want experience.

These plays are good. The writing is great. We have raised the bar for theater told differently.

For more information on TheatreWorks Hartford’s 2023-24 season, visit the theater’s website, twhartford.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.courant.com/2023/05/24/with-a-rock-opera-and-some-high-tech-video-effects-theaterworks-gets-more-innovative-and-immersive-for-2023-24-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos