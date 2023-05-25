how to turn google slides into video [4 Easy Ways]





Google Slides is a great presentation tool that offers many features such as autoplay and object and slide animations. However, it lacks the ability to convert slides to video.

Converting PowerPoint to video is a great way to save and share presentations, especially when presenting in an online class. Unlike PowerPoint, Google Slides cannot export slides as videos.

However, it is possible to do so. This tutorial will show you how to convert Google Slides to video in 4 different ways.

How to Convert Google Slides to Video

Here’s how to save a Google Slides presentation as a video.

This tutorial will show you 4 ways to create Google Slides on your video.

Using Screen Recorder Exporting to Powerpoint Using Creator Studio Add-on Using Video Editor Method 1: Using Screen Recorder

In the first method, you can use Screen Recorder to convert Google Slides to video. Most devices have a built-in screen recorder, which you can access from the Start window or by using the Windows keyboard shortcut Win + Alt + R.

You can also record audio with a screen recorder, but you may need to set it up first. If you want to convert your Google Slides presentation to video using screen recording, follow these steps:

Step 1: Use the keyboard shortcut Win + G to open Screen Recorder settings.

Step 2: Click the microphone icon to unmute it so you can record your sound.

Step 3: Open your Google Slides presentation in your web browser.

Step 4: Resize your browser window to fit the size of your desired video.

Step 5:[スライドショー]Click[最初から開始]Select to enter presentation mode.

Step 6: Use the keyboard shortcut Win + Alt + R to start screen recording.

Make sure your microphone is not muted so you can record your voice.

Step 7: Start your presentation by reviewing each slide as you would a normal presentation.

Step 8: Once you have finished recording the entire presentation, click the square icon to stop screen recording.

Step 9: Go to File Explorer to access the video. Normally when you stop recording you’ll see a green bar that takes you to the video, but if you miss this you can go to File Explorer and open the video. You will probably find your video inside a folder named Captures.

Add narration and explanations as you read your slides to speak clearly and confidently. You can use the screen recording software’s editing features to trim the video, remove unwanted sections, and make any necessary adjustments.

Once editing is complete, you can export the edited video in your preferred video format such as MP4.

Method 2: Use PowerPoint

Unlike Google Sheets, Microsoft Powerpoint can actually export presentations as videos, so if you have a presentation in Google Slides, you can convert it to Powerpoint and export it as a video.

Here’s how to convert Google Slides to video using Powerpoint.

Step 1: Open your Google Slides presentation in your web browser.

Step 2:[ファイル]>[ダウンロード]Go to[Microsoft Powerpoint]Choose.

Step 3: Open Microsoft PowerPoint on your computer.

Step 4:[ファイル]>[開く]and find the file on your PC.

Step 5: Once the file is open,[ファイル]>[エクスポート]Go to.

Step 6: Set your video settings,[ビデオの作成]Click.

Step 7: Specify the video filename, location and format.

Step 8: Click “Save” to start the conversion process.

Step 9: Once done, you can use the video editor to add narration to your video.

Related: How to Convert PowerPoint to Google Slides

Method 3: Use the Creator Studio Add-on

The Creator Studio Add-on is a powerful tool designed to enhance your Google Slides experience.

To download Google Slides as a video, please follow these steps:

step 1:[拡張機能]>[アドオン]Go to.

Step 2: Click “Get Add-ons”.

Step 3: Search for “Creator Studio” in the Google Marketplace window.

Step 4: Click “Install”.

Step 5: Sign in to your Google account and allow Creator Studio permissions.

Step 6: Go to Extensions.

Step 7:[Creator Studio]Click[ビデオの作成]Choose.

Step 8: Enter video settings. If the audio is pre-recorded,[音声付きビデオ]You can select and add options.

Step 9: Click “Run”.

Step 10: Once the video is rendered, click the download icon to download it to your device.

Voila! You have now converted your Google Slides to video on your device. However, please note that the video with audio option is a paid option and will not be available after the trial period ends.

Method 4: Use a Video Editor

This method requires you to download Google Slides as an image. You can use the editor you are familiar with or one you have access to. Good video editors include Adobe, Da Vinci and Shotcut.

You can download any of these video editing tools

Here’s how to create a video in Google Slides using the video editor.

step 1:[ファイル]>[ダウンロード]Go to.

Step 2: Select either JPEG image or Png image format.

Step 3: Select a file location and save. You can also create a new folder for your images.

Step 4: Repeat this process for all other slides.

Step 5: Record your presentation narration using your device’s recorder and save the file.

Step 6: Open your video editor. This tutorial uses Shotcut.

Step 7: Import the image into your video editor. Shotcut allows you to simply drag and drop image files.

Step 8: Import the audio into your video editor.

Step 9: Adjust image and sound. You can also experiment with effects and transitions.

Step 10: Export your video.

This method is probably more time consuming and may require some editing skills, but it is also highly customizable, allowing you to experiment with transitions between slides, effects, etc. depending on the video editor you are using. I can.

FAQ How to turn Google Slides into a narrated video

To save Google Slides as a video:

The best way to convert Google Slides to video is with a screen recorder. You can start your presentation as usual and turn on the screen recorder to record the entire presentation on your screen. Make sure to turn on your microphone so that the screen recorder can record your voice as well.

This method is easier than exporting the slides and adding audio later. However, the quality may not be the best.

Can I use my Google Slides presentation as a video file?

Not directly, but with some manipulation you can use your Google Slides presentation as a video file. Google Slides does not have a direct built-in ability to export presentations as video files, but you can convert Google Slides to video format using other methods described in this article.

summary

Converting Google Slides to video opens up more options for sharing and presenting content dynamically.

You can also save your presentation and share it on Youtube or elsewhere. In this tutorial, we’ve shown you how to convert Google Slides to video in four different ways.

Experiment with different effects, transitions, and visual enhancements to create captivating videos that grab your audience’s attention.

