Cook Counseling to Open Serenity Space for Students This Fall | VTX





How can you meet the mental health needs of students who are hesitant to seek treatment? Provide access to a calming self-care resource room.

That’s the idea behind Serenity Space at the Cook Counseling Center, opening this fall. The space will enhance the newly opened offices of the center on Gilbert Street.

The new office is designed to be a holistic center where students can receive individual therapy sessions, group sessions, and access to spaces for meditation, prayer, creative expression, and the Serenity Space.

Giving students freely accessible spaces for self-care will create a welcoming environment in the new center and normalize proactive mental health care, said Center Director Ellie Sturgis. rice field.

Sturgis said Serenity Space “provides a tranquil place to tune out an overactive nervous system. We will have centering activities, biofeedback tools, and relaxation activities such as yoga.”

noble intentions

Sturgis came up with the space after being approached by a donor who wanted to provide mental health resources to others while memorializing one student. At the donor’s request, a plaque honoring an unnamed student will be displayed in this room.

The original idea was to create a room where students could step out of their counseling session, a place where they could pause before returning to the rapid pace of the outside world. Additionally, it has evolved into a relaxation area and resource room accessible to all students, whether or not they are attending therapy sessions.

The Serenity Space is designed with personal yoga equipment, relaxation chairs, and biofeedback devices to regulate breathing and heart rate. A wall of water creates a tranquil environment, bringing the calming element of flowing water into the room and reducing anxiety.

Additional funding will give students free access to subscriptions to mental health apps like Calm and Headspace, allowing us to continue support across centers. Hawkey Nation can back her crowdfunding campaign through May to provide additional equipment and tools needed to enhance Serenity Space.

A New Era for Cook Counseling Centers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtx.vt.edu/articles/2023/05/sa-cook-serenity.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos