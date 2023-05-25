Modernization, CX by Fed Experts – MeriTalk





The ability to turn ideas into innovations quickly and efficiently is essential for federal agencies. Building the next big breakthrough requires managing resources, data, and people to meet mission demands.

On the second day of Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas, Nevada, two former federal officials urged government and Congress to continue pushing to modernize technology and keep customers at the center of the process. rice field.

Former federal CIO Suzette Kent said on May 23, “We are not prioritizing these efforts or funding them as technology advances. Legacy. “Technology is like a time bomb,” he said.

Kent, who coined the term “cloud smart” during his tenure as federal CIO, says the federal government is going beyond just modernizing to completely transforming itself, avoiding technology enhancements or moving to the next release, and the associated He stressed that we need to rethink how we solve missions without He understands what agency is and uses the latest available technology to leapfrog and change business processes.

Kent also stressed the idea of ​​putting a timer on federal technology policy, saying federal technology policy could move forward. The former CIO said it needs to be evaluated on an ongoing basis.

Mike Murray, a retired U.S. Army general and first commander of the U.S. Army Futures Command, told Dell Technologies World that it’s important that CIOs are no longer sitting alone at the table.

Ultimately, users are probably the most important people to the federal government, Murray said. The retired general pointed out that the Army’s goal is to involve soldiers in developing and acquiring software from the beginning, explaining the importance of soldier-centered design.

Kent agreed with Murray, explaining that customer experience (CX) is a priority for the current administration, as it was for the previous administration.

Customer Experience User experience has become a term or label for many really important tasks, such as creating mobile websites or digitizing paper, Kent explained.

This is an important undertaking, she said. Putting the participating individuals on the other end of the conversation.

John Rhodes, president and global CTO of Dell Technologies, which just announced an all-new private and public sector Zero Trust project during the conference, noted that there is a growing appetite for policy change within the government.

“I would love to see something come out of the government. We need a long-term vision of what the future should be like from a technological standpoint,” Rose said.

Jim Kelly, senior vice president of federal affairs at Dell Technologies, moderated the dialogue with government experts, highlighting how this year’s conference themes Multicloud, Edge, Zero Trust and AI are gaining interest within the federal government today. I pointed out that it is also a theme that I collect.

“We’re starting to see broader adoption,” Kelly says. “It’s the next generation,” a Dell executive said of the emerging technology. “We think this will have a big impact on the whole.”

Murray noted that there are many good people within the Pentagon who are trying to change the government’s view of technology and innovation. This is going to be a slow process as people who have been there for a long time have a lot of resistance.

There’s a lot of tension in what we’re talking about today, he continued, it will get better, be patient a little bit because it’s such a big bureaucracy built to resist change. just need.

Closing out the federal session at Dell Technologies World, Murray said government agencies and departments need to understand what’s important and what’s important in order to prioritize their modernization and customer experience processes. said.

Kent, who served as federal chief information officer in the final years of the Trump administration and when the coronavirus pandemic began, said the government needs to focus on mission and risk management, but He said he needed to achieve it in order to move forward. national priority.

He said federal agencies have been so successful in implementing digital government during the COVID-19 crisis because they have made digital government a priority and have all the focus and resources they need to succeed.

We focused and digitized the largest government employee in two weeks. Kent said we’ve put in more money in a few weeks from the SBA and Treasury than they’ve put out in years combined. It was top priority.

The former CIO said the government needs to make cyber and IT modernization a priority, similar to the pandemic, and continue dialogue not only with federal agencies but also with partners.

